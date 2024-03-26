Hurry, the solar eclipse is fast approaching, but not a soon as the end of this excellent Unistellar deal

The April 8 total solar eclipse is fast approaching, so if you haven't already got all your viewing kit, then act fast and grab a deal on discounted equipment from Unistellar, which offers 10% off all their products . But when we say act fast, we mean it — this offer is available only until March 31.

We’ve long been fans of Unistellar products. For example, we rated both the Unistellar eVscope 2 telescope and Unistellar eQuinox 2 scores of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our reviews.

A telescope like either of those would be a great start in getting a fantastic view of the upcoming eclipse, but of course, you'll need some more gear to go with it. Helpfully, Unistellar has also included accessories in their one-off 10% deal.

One great buy that you will definitely need is a Smart Solar Filter , which will filter harmful light from the sun, allowing you to view the eclipse and other solar events safely without causing damage to your eyes.

Unistellar: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=61967&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.unistellar.com%2F" data-link-merchant="unistellar.com"" target="_blank"> 10% off all products Get a great deal just before the solar eclipse on April 8 with equipment that can be yours for years to come, for any future solar events.

You could also take the opportunity to invest in a Unistellar backpack for safely carrying your telescopes around, whether you’re going on a camping trip or abroad.

Unistellar products are robust enough to last you a lifetime, which makes this 10% offer even more tempting, but like we said earlier, you'll have to act soon before the offer expires at the end of the month.

For more deals and equipment for watching the total solar eclipse, take a look at our guides for solar eclipse glasses and telescopes .

Remember, never look directly at the sun without specialist safety equipment. According to NASA, the only time that it's safe to look at the sun without special equipment, is during the brief moment of totality (when the moon entirely blocks the sun’s surface). Looking at the sun at other times could cause permanent damage to your eyesight and even result in you losing your sight altogether.