Should you buy the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds?

Right now you can save a fortune on a range of tech, health and fitness products with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, but should you invest in some Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds — currently $31.99 cheaper at Amazon (opens in new tab)?

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are top of the range, noise cancelling, sweat resistant and last up to eight hours on a full charge. These earbuds have an impressive 4.5 out of five star rating on Amazon too, with almost 14,000 ratings from users who love this great piece of exercise tech.

If you've been waiting to splurge on some good wireless headphones, then the Prime Early Access Sale this October might be the time to buy. Prime Day reductions give you the chance to save some cash on big purchases before the festive season. Whether you're a runner, love the gym or just need some new earbuds, now is a great time to invest.

But if you've had your eye on the Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds in particular, keep reading. We've got the lowdown on everything you need to know about these premium earbuds, and whether the Prime Day discount is worth taking advantage of.

Are the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds good? Absolutely! There are plenty of wireless earbuds on the market, but Sony are brand leaders in audio equipment. With cutting-edge technology, industry-leading noise cancelling capabilities and Alexa built-in, Sony products really are at the front of the pack. Amazon users love the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, with many praising the clarity of call quality and battery life. Many competitor brands only last four to six hours with the noise cancelling capabilities activated, so the eight hour battery life boasted by these headphones is sure to keep you going even on a long run. In addition to this, users love how accurate the 'speak to chat' feature is. This feature allows you to keep the headphones on and talk to people even with noise cancelling activated. It pipes their voice through the microphone and into your ears. To activate, you just need to speak. There is the option to turn this feature off, but it is particularly useful when you have your hands full to still be able to engage in conversation when necessary.

Why buy wireless earbuds in the Prime Early Access Sale? Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale runs from October 11-12 this year, and rewards Prime members with a wealth of wonderful discounts across various brands and categories. Not a member? You can still sign up for a free trial (opens in new tab) to access discounts. It might seem like a no brainer to grab exercise tech deals while you can, as the cost of living continues to increase. This slashing of prices just before the festive season can help you save money on bigger ticket items. So, if you're in the market for some fantastic new wireless earbuds, it's a brilliant time to buy as this surprise Early Access Sale gives you an opportunity that non-prime members might not know about. However, although Prime Day is becoming a popular event in the retail year, it hasn't quite hit the rush of post-Christmas January sales just yet, so deals might not be as good as they are during bigger sales. You might be in luck when it comes to stock because of the smaller scale of this event, but bear in mind that increased demand can take its toll on manufacturing and production. It's best not to wait around if you've found something you really want, as it could be sell out fast. We recommend checking out daily deals, coupons, and spotlight deals each day to see what's available.

Why should you wait to buy wireless earbuds? There isn't long to wait until the Black Friday sales, which more retailers will be involved in than Amazon Prime Day. If you hold out, you may find the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds available at an even bigger discount from Amazon or other retailers for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. When you're searching online, we also recommend signing up for notifications on your favorite products – this way you're the first to know when price or stock changes. Not found what you need? Holding out for sale events later in the year could be your answer.

