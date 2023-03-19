Save over $50 on this Lego Tree House set

Looking for something to build with the kids, or something for you to sink your teeth into solo? This Lego Ideas Tree House deal might be just the thing.

There's something magical about Lego that means it's likely to be around for plenty more decades than it already has been, with the feeling of snapping bricks together and building the best Lego sets an experience that remains unmatched - despite plenty of imitators.

Still, Lego can be expensive so it can pay to shop around for a deal, like this latest offer on the picturesque tree house that's complex to build and offers impressive detail, too. The Lego Ideas Tree House is a gorgeous set, and it's been reduced from its $249.99 MSRP down to $194.99 (opens in new tab) (a 22% drop) at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Lego Ideas Tree House - Was $249.99 , now $194.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $55 on this gorgeous Lego tree house set that comes with loads of neat features including interchangeable leaves for different seasons.

The Lego Ideas Tree House (set number 21318) features over three thousand pieces, and tasks builders with constructing a tree, three cabins, and adjoining stairs.

Not only are there multiple colors of leaves to adorn the exterior, but the bricks themselves are made from plant-based plastic, and there's a landscape base to keep it sturdy. There are four mini figures included, as well as a bird figure.

(Image credit: Lego)

The set was originally released back in 2019, but as we noted in our recently updated Lego Ideas Tree House review, it's lost none of its folkish charm.

Awarding the set 4.5 stars out 5, we said: "If you enjoy original, innovative Lego designs, then absolutely, you should buy the Lego Ideas Tree House. Particularly so considering this has been around for three years, and will most likely be heading to the ‘retiring soon’ chopping block. There’s no other Lego set quite like this one; it’s fun, it looks wonderful, and it’s one of the first sets to use sustainable elements. A piece of Lego history, then – and who wouldn’t want to own that?"