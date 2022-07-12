Save up to 28% on top-rated Celestron binoculars this Amazon Prime Day

Fix your gaze on incredible binocular deals with two gate-crashers from Celestron, one of our top-rated brands for nature and astronomy.

The Celestron Nature DX 10x42 binocular is on sale right now at Amazon for $129.72 (opens in new tab), an incredible 28% less than usual. If you want a smaller set, Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binocular is on sale right now at Amazon for $133.18 (opens in new tab), which is 22% off the normal listing price.

The Nature DX line is one of the best binocular sets rated at our sister website Space.com. We're huge fans of the powerful magnification available, along with the waterproof construction and the reasonable eye relief (at least, for those folks without eyeglasses.)

Both of these deals are the deepest discounts we've seen this season and as such, you are going to want to act quickly if you want to look at birds, animals or objects in the night sky with more ease on your pocketbook.

Making the right choice for stargazing binoculars or nature binoculars comes down to many factors, high among them personal choice. Wide field views will show you more of the area that you want to be looking at, which is great if you want to get context. If you prefer zooming in, however, strong magnification will let you pick out stars within galaxies, or the colors on a nearby bird.

The Celestron Nature DX 10x42 (opens in new tab) binoculars play to the magnification side of things. If you want to see stuff in high definition, this is where you'll want to invest your money. You probably will want to buy one of our best travel tripods to keep your gaze steady, or to lean against a railing or balcony to avoid your arms getting tired.

The 10x42 set has fully multi-coated lenses to let in as many colors as possible, which is good if you're trying to see the difference between two birds, or to tell a couple of stars apart. Waterproof body will help with looking at nature in the rain, or inevitable dewy conditions while stargazing.

If you prefer to get the context, go for the Celestron Nature DX 8x42 (opens in new tab) binocular set. It's rather similar to the 10x42 with multi-coated lenses and that waterproof body, but the benefit of this set is it's easier to hold for long periods of time and likely will not require the tripod for some conditions. The 8x42 set (like its larger counterpart) also comes with a compact carrying case and objective lens caps to protect it in between, so really it's a matter of how much you can safely carry and store.

