Save almost 50% on these Celestron Outland binoculars - perfect for nature lovers and stargazers

Looking for a pair of binoculars to help birdwatch, enjoy stargazing, or simply check what’s making that noise at the bottom of your garden? Amazon’s latest deal might be the place to go.

The best binoculars around range from expensive, high-end options, all the way to more consumer-focused, affordable sets. Somewhere in the middle, there’s plenty of value to be found in capable, but lightweight and less pricey options.

One such set is the Outland X 10x42 binoculars, from longtime manufacturer Celestron. These excellent binoculars usually cost over $100, but Amazon’s current offer cuts the price to $55 – 48% off of the MSRP (opens in new tab).

For that price, you get a lightweight but durable pair of binoculars that are ideal for throwing in a backpack or rucksack, and come with a handy travel case, too.

There’s nitrogen within the lenses to help reduce fogging during and between uses, too, and from reviews, it seems they’re ideal for glasses wearers, too, thanks to 14mm of eye relief.

Of course, the real reason one buys a pair of binoculars is for the clarity of the optics, and the Celestron Outland X are great – especially at this price, with a wide FOV to assist with tracking, making them ideal for spotting wildlife. They're also some of the best binoculars for stargazing, especially if you don't want to shell out for the more expensive Celestron Skymasters.

The Celestron Outland X offer great value for money, even at full price, with great quality, a rugged design that’s sufficiently portable, and an included carry case. That makes them an easy pick for budding binocular connoisseurs and more.