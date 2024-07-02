Save over $50 on our favorite budget air purifier tower fan

Looking for a good purifier-fan combo, but not willing to spend hundreds of dollars on premium appliances? Then you can't miss this deal — the newly released Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan is now $55 off with a coupon at Amazon. At just $244.99, it is the cheapest we have ever seen it.

This sleek 2-in-1 machine beats the iconic Dyson Purifier Cool with a stronger air outlet and lower noise levels. Bold claim? Not at all. During our Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan review, this wallet-friendly alternative impressed us with highly customizable airflow, good air-cleaning performance and a wide range of smart features. True, it may not be the best-looking appliance on the market, nor the most portable, but it will surely do a brilliant job at keeping you cool in the coming summer months. But hurry, this offer will not last long.

Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan: was $299.99, now $244.99 at Amazon Save $50 by applying the $55 off coupon, on this powerful air purifier tower fan. It features an impressive 40-feet range and a dual H13 True HEPA filtration system that can remove up to 99.97% airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Image 1 of 7 The Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan features a bright, colorful and easy-to-read display. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan is a cheaper alternative to more premium Dyson appliances. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan is a cheaper alternative to more premium Dyson appliances. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The filter in the Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan is located behind the removable back cover. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The rear grilles in the Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan are easy to clean. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan features intuitive controls. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The ridge next to an air quality sensor functions as a carrying handle. (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Key features: Pre-filter, True HEPA filter, 40-feet wind range, 12 fan speeds, four modes, app and voice control.

Price history: The Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan was released in March this year, and for the most part, it has stood at $299.99 since then. Its price briefly dipped to $269.99, first in late April and then again in mid-May, but it has never gone as low as it is now.

Price comparison: The Dreo MC710S air purifier tower fan is only available at Amazon or on the Dreo's website for the full price of $299.99.

Reviews consensus: The online reviews for the Dreo MC710S are largely positive. Most reviewers praise this air purifier tower fan for its smart features, ease of use, powerful yet ultra-quiet air outlet, customizable fan settings and value for money. However, many reviews complain about the unappealing looks and heavy build of the Dreo MC710S, and some consider its air-cleaning capabilities to be insufficient.

Buy it if: You are looking for a budget-friendly alternative to more premium purifier-fan combos. The Dreo MC710S features multiple smart features and a powerful air outlet that can be customized across 12 fan speeds and four modes, as well as a True HEPA filter able to catch up to 99.97% airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Don't buy it if: You want a stylish 2-in-1 appliance that boasts cutting-edge durability and excellent air-purifying capabilities.