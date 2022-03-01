Unleash your child’s inner scientist with these Learn & Climb science kits, up to 44% off at Amazon UK

Curiosity and science can often lead to a cartoonish haze of exploding beakers and slime, and if your little one is exhibiting signs of scientific interest, it can be tough to know where to start.

Thankfully, Learn & Climb offers a series of experiments that are not only safe for your household but are fun for both you and your budding researchers, particularly if they’re of primary school age. If you're looking for great science kits for kids then Learn & Climb have loads of great options, and several of them are on sale at the moment.

There are currently two bundles on offer at Amazon, with a dizzying array of experiments and activities, that can be found at a steep discount. The Learn & Climb 21 Experiments set is down by 44% to just £19.99 (was £35.99), while the larger over 50 experiments set is £26.99 – down from £44.99.

Learn & Climb 21 Experiments set: Was £35.99 , now £19.99 at Amazon This science kit packs 21 different experiments, with a variety of ingredients and apparatus – including a working volcano model.

Learn & Climb Over 50 Experiments set: Was £44.99 , now £26.99 at Amazon With over 50 experiments included, there’s never been a better time to teach and learn science at home.

Whichever set you opt for, you’ll find a wealth of scientific apparatus and child-safe ingredients, from test tubes to Petri dishes. Both also offer the classic “volcano” experiment, too, while the more expensive version almost doubles the number of available experiments.

Expect to be able to put together balloon cars and helicopters, grow crystals, and even make your very own lava lamp, taking science out of the classroom and into the home in exciting new ways.

The experiments are STEM-approved, too, and are ideal for science newcomers and more advanced students, while also offering a video tutorial to help you get started – just in case you’ve forgotten your school science lessons. Multiple user reviews note the quality of the included instructional manuals, too, meaning it’s easier than ever to get started.

You will need a few household items, too, but these are all listed on the product site and can be found at your local supermarket.

