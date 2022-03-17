Save 36% on this Solar Robot Science Kit at Currys

Start your kids on a journey into the world of robotics with this 3-in-1 solar powered robot kit - the perfect educational toy for your curious little scientists.

Here at LiveScience, we naturally feel very strongly about introducing science to children at a young age. Sure, there are plenty of great apps they can learn with on their iPad or tablet, but there’s nothing better than hands-on learning, particularly when it comes to science. This mini solar robot kit, available from Currys for just £13.97, down from of £21.99, is the perfect way to introduce the idea of solar power to your children.

We’re not quite sure if this little bot’s face is cute or creepy, but we’ve got a bit of a soft spot for it anyway, and hopefully your kids will have too. Suitable for ages five and up, this kit from 4M contains everything you need to build a pocket-sized robot in one of three ways. You can put it on wheels, where the sun will power it to roll forwards; you can give it legs, allowing it to walk forward; or you can give it arms so it can climb along a clothes line.

If you’re thinking of buying the kit for younger children, parental supervision will definitely be required. Some of the parts of the robot are very small, and some screws and wiring are needed to be put in place for the solar panel to correctly operate. You’ll also need to have your own crosshead screwdriver, so bear that in mind before you buy.

Solar power is a fascinating thing, particularly for youngsters who can see a robot they’ve built with their own hands move “as if by magic”. This set provides a great place to start conversations about how solar power works, and the importance of renewable energy as a whole. Plus, you’ll get your own little robot buddy. Win-win.

