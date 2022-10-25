Save $300 on this incredible Canon EOS R camera and lens kit

Snap up a deal on a fantastic camera and capture shots of the natural world like never before.

If you’re looking for the best camera for astrophotography or the best wildlife photography camera , it can be tricky to find something that ticks every box for both.

You’ll need something capable of capturing the starry sky, potentially laying still for hours for that perfect shot, but also something that can grab that perfect shot at a moment’s notice as a creature pauses.

The Canon EOS R RF24 is an ideal option for both, but can also do an awful lot more. It’s now down to $1899 at Amazon (opens in new tab), with the retailer slashing $300 off of this excellent camera’s MSRP.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R RF24 Camera with RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens: $2199 $1899 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $300 on this compact Canon EOS R camera and lens set. This camera is capable of up to 4K video recording and has a 30.3MP sensor.

This mirrorless full-frame camera is impressively compact, weighing just 1.28lbs, and with the widest side measuring just 5.35-inches – meaning it’s ideal for traveling with. The included lens has an f/4-7.1 Aperture, as well as 0.5x Max Magnification.

The Canon EOS R has a 30.3 Megapixel sensor, with an image processor that assists with darker shots and low-light performance, while the 12-pin communication system makes autofocus faster than a DSLR while also offering image stabilization – ideal when recording 4K video at up to 30 frames-per-second.

You can connect it to a TV through an HDMI port, too, but with Canon’s free Mac and Windows software you can use it as a (very) high-quality webcam, too.

85% of users awarded the Canon EOS R a five-star rating on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab). Many praised the speed and accuracy of the autofocus and the camera’s picture quality, while others were particularly impressed by the sturdiness of the camera.

In fact, its design is shockproof and suitable for extreme temperatures. It’s also waterproof, but even at this discounted price, you wouldn’t find us chucking it in the pool.