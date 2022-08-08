Save up to $300 on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro at Best Buy

If you’re looking to pick up an Apple student laptop for the next school year, Best Buy is well worth a visit, with savings of up to $300 on MacBooks across the range.

Even better, these all come packing Apple’s own system on chip (SoC) which means that they’re more powerful than ever, while also being more portable thanks to better power efficiency thanks to so many components being embedded on a single chip. MacBooks are amongst the best laptops for students that money can buy, and right now you can get one for a lot less money.

For the biggest discount, look no further than the excellent 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip, which is $300 off, down to just $2199 (opens in new tab). Not only that, but the model including a 1 TB SSD, which is double the base configuration, is also $300 off.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Pro - was $2499.00 , now $2199.00 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The most powerful MacBook with the biggest screen is cheaper than you’ll find it anywhere else right now.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro - was $1999.00 , now $1799.00 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The more portable, and slightly cheaper version of this powerful MacBook is also on offer with a huge $200 discount.

The 14-inch version is also available at $200 off, and offers the same performance in a smaller form factor.

Whichever M1 Pro MacBook Pro you go for, you’re getting the best laptop display we’ve ever seen, along with incredible performance. In our glowing MacBook Pro 16-inch review , we said “there’s no better portable workstation – and it may just replace your desktop, too.”

There’s 16GB of unified memory included, and that’s likely to serve most users very well indeed, while the 16-inch version also comes with a MagSafe fast-charger.

That’s not all, though, as Best Buy is throwing in some additional Apple premium services into the deal, too. Whichever MacBook you buy, you’ll get a three-month Apple TV+ membership so you can stream the likes of Ted Lasso and Severance, as well as six months of Apple Music. There’s also Apple News+, which contains hundreds of magazines and newspapers that you can read on your devices available for six months, too.

Finally, while we’ve already pointed out the deal this deal a few days ago, you can still get the M1 MacBook Air, Apple’s lightest and most portable laptop, for $850 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) too. That’s the lowest price you’ll find right now for a macOS laptop, with great performance and battery life. In our MacBook Air M1 review , we called it “the perfect laptop for anyone that wants to fire off emails, scroll social media, and play Mac games.”