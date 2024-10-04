Save 25% on this BlueAir DustMagnet 5440i air purifier, $80 off at Amazon

Is the air quality in your house causing problems, but you don't have the space for a bulky air purifier? BlueAir has stepped up with the DustMagnet 5440i, now $80 off down to $239.99 at Amazon.

BlueAir is one of the biggest names in air purifiers and we've been impressed with their products so far. We chose the BlueAir Pure Max 411i as our best budget air purifier, and the DustMagnet 5440i is just as impressive.

The DustMagnet 5440i air purifier is on sale right now at Amazon for $239.99.

Its HEPASilent dual filtration means that, despite its compact size, it can clean a 357sqft room in around 12 minutes, or up to 1,700 sqft in 60 min. It's a great little purifier at full price, but at $80 off it's a must have for anyone looking to breathe a little easier.

Image 1 of 1 The BlueAir DustMagnet 5440i air purifier's power belies its size. (Image credit: BlueAir)

The BlueAir DustMagnet 5440i is equally at home sitting on a table or tucked in to a corner and, thanks to its size and its quietness, you'll barely notice it's there.

And yet, it's a powerful purifier, capable of handling small to large rooms, up to 1,700 sqft. Despite the lack of a big LCD screen, there is an air quality indicator and you can connect your smartphone for more information.

With its HEPASilent system, it pulls dust out of the air before it's had a chance to settle. In their review of the BlueAir Dustmagnet 5440i, our sister site TechRadar reported: "...a marked improvement in overall air quality, including fewer lingering odors or smoke after cooking."

BlueAir's models regularly make our best air purifiers guide, so you know this compact purifier isn't about to let you down. Now that it's $80 off, this is perfect if you have a mid-sized home in need of cleaner air.

Key features: - Dimensions: 11.4-in D x 11.4-in W x 21.3-in H Noise Level: 30 dB. Energy Use: 7W. Removes: 99.97% of airborne particles. Filtration area: up to 1,713sqft.

Product launched: 2022

Price history: The BlueAir Protect 7470i was briefly $229.99 in October 2023, but this is the cheapest it's been in nearly a year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $239.99 | Walmart: $599.99 | Dyson: $699.99

Reviews consensus: This is a powerful, compact air purifier that doesn't stick out, whether it's sitting on a table or tucked in a corner. Its app doesn't support push notifications but it excels in most other areas.

TechRadar: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're after a compact but powerful air purifier that will handle mid to large rooms without dominating them.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an expansive LCD display, or to cover very large 2000 sqft + rooms. Consider the BlueAir Blue Protect 7470i, which is 25% off on Amazon.

