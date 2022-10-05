Save $100 on Apple’s most expensive iPad Pro

Tablets may have once felt like a midway point between a phone and a laptop, but they’re now more capable than ever. Nowhere is that more obvious than with the iPad Pro line-up, which now comes packing Apple’s M1 chip – the same as you’ll find in many of the company’s Mac computers.

The iPad Pro is likely to be overkill for many users, but Amazon is offering the iPad Pro for $100 less (opens in new tab) than the original price, bringing it to $999. It’s still not cheap, but it’s the kind of tablet that could replace your laptop if your workflows allow it.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 12.9-inch M1 - was $1099 , now $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPad Pro 12.9-inch has an amazing display, runs all the latest iPadOS features, and has the same chip that’s found in Apple laptops.

This particular model of iPad Pro comes with Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR technology that makes the thin, portable tablet’s 12.9-inch screen likely one of the best you’ll ever own. Its deep blacks and thin bezels make it an ideal place to catch up on TV shows.

As mentioned before, the M1 chip allows for complex apps to run smoothly, whether you’re editing video in LumaFusion or playing the latest Apple Arcade games. It also allows for all of the features included in the upcoming iPadOS 16, including the much-touted multitasking feature, Stage Manager.

There’s a USB-C port which you can use for charging or peripherals, but it’s worth noting Apple’s expensive keyboard attachment isn’t included with the tablet – and neither is the Apple Pencil (the iPad Pro supports the second generation version).

The model we’ve highlighted is the 128 GB version, but you can also save $100 on the iPad Pro 256 GB version (opens in new tab), too.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch has a customer review score of 4.8 stars out of 5, with reviewers noting the power of the iPad Pro, its excellent Apple Pencil support (sold separately), and the display quality.

As you can tell, we’re fans of Apple products and that’s why we created a best MacBooks for students guide. Or, if Macs aren't your thing, then check out our list of the best laptops for students.