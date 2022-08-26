Save up to $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop at Amazon

There are a wealth of back-to-school deals on laptops and other gadgets this Summer, but Amazon's latest offers a sizeable discount on Samsung's excellent Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop.

Not the catchiest title, we'll admit, but it's hard not to be impressed by the power under the hood as well as just how good it looks. This sleek, Graphite colorway is every bit the pro laptop you've been dreaming of — but with a saving of just shy of 20%.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop 13.3-inch for just $1049.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon, down from it's original price of $1299.99. You can also find the larger, but slightly less powerful Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop 15.6-inch for $949.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon too. That's a $300 discount on the 15.6, and a $250 discount on the 13.3-inch model.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop is available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models, and Amazon has both discounted. The former, which packs an i7, 12th Gen processor, just shades the performance offered by the 15.6-inch with i5, but you can spec the larger model with an i7, too — although it'll cost you $1,249.99 (a saving of $200) but does double the RAM to 16GB.

Still, either of the 8GB RAM options are no slouches, and the smaller size model weighs less than two pounds (or under two-and-a-half pounds on the larger version). That's almost tablet levels of weight and makes it easier to take the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro with you wherever you go.

Add to that an AMOLED display with a full HD resolution and Dolby Atmos speaker setup and your music, movies, TV shows and video calls will be clearer than ever. There's even a touch screen — and Samsung's S-Pen stylus is included, too.

Battery life is great, too, with a whopping 21 hours off of a full charge and fast charging to get users to 40% of battery with 20 minutes of charging. There's even a fingerprint scanner for additional security. If you're about to head off to college and you're looking for one of the best laptops for students, these are both fine choices.

User reviews (opens in new tab) are very positive, with even MacBook fans giving Samsung plenty of praise for its display, portability, and power. It has an average of 4 stars out of 5 on Amazon's scoring metrics.