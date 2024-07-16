Save over $600 on this fantastic rowing machine from NordicTrack

If you've been looking to kickstart your fitness routine with something new, then this deal could be ideal. You can get the NordicTrack Smart Rower on sale right now at Amazon for $978.70.

NordicTrack is a big name in the world of fitness equipment, and its Smart Rower is a fantastic product.

It offers a traditional rowing experience but adds a touchscreen display for additional coaching and workout metrics, as well as the option to switch to Magnetic resistance for a quieter workout.

Better yet, Amazon has reduced the Smart Rower by almost 40%, snipping off more than $600 from the MSRP to bring it down to $978.70.

Rowing is an excellent cardio workout, helping lower the risk of heart disease, lower cholesterol, and improve your blood pressure.

It's also a great way to work a lot of your upper body muscles in one workout, as well as your quadriceps, calves, and glutes. And, because it's low impact, it doesn't put as much stress on your joints as, say, running on a sidewalk would.

NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower: was $1,599, now $978.70 at Amazon Save over $600 and get 30 days of iFit included with this fantastic rowing machine, including magnetic resistance and a large display.

While the listing on Amazon's site mentions a ten-inch screen, the actual measurement of the display here is 22 inches.

That means that not only can you see your stats and resistance level on the display while you row, but you'll also be able to flip the display out for additional non-rowing workout guidance included in the iFit membership included in the box.

That means you can be running full-body workouts, coached by an instructor, in the comfort of your own home. It can even simulate bodies of water for your rows, too, helping you take your mind off of how much you're sweating.

It does fold to take up less space, but reviews have noted it can be awkward to do so at times.

Key features: Large display, multiple resistances, iFit membership included

Price history: This is $10 shy of being the best deal we've seen on this particular model, but that was way back in early May.

Price comparison: I was unable to find the same model in stock elsewhere.

Reviews consensus: An easy-to-assemble rowing machine that's quiet enough to be used in the home, this NordicTrack apparatus is an excellent way to get moving. The large display is ideal for keeping you focused, or for helping you make the most out of the included iFit subscription for 30 days.

T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're looking to burn calories with exercise at home, or you're an existing iFit member who wants to take things to the next level.

❌ Don't buy it if: You'd prefer a gym membership, or space is limited - this rowing machine does fold, but it can be cumbersome to do so.

