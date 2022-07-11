Prime Day protein bar deals: Stock up on your favorite snacks

Looking for a snack that fits in with your health and fitness goals, without breaking the bank? You can enjoy great savings on a range of protein bars this Amazon Prime Day, including a 12 box of Quest Nutrition bars, now $20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), as well as ALOHA Plant-based Protein Bars, now a massive 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Bulk buying protein bars is often a lot more cost effective than buying a single bar from a grocery store or vending machine. In fact, while it might initially seem an investment, it can save you up to 50% in the long term. Not to mention, having a plentiful supply of protein bars to hand can help to curb mid-morning cravings, or help your muscles to recover after a tough workout.

We've tried and tested a number of the best protein bars here at Live Science, rating them in terms of nutrition, taste and value. Many of them are currently on offer as part of Amazon Prime Day 2022, making this a great time to stock up on protein-fuelled snacks.

Most protein bars contain at least 10g of protein. This macronutrient can help to keep you fuller for longer, as well as contributing to lean muscle gain. Lots of them are also low in carbs and some contain dietary fiber to support gut health. So why not grab a box of your favorite protein bars on offer this Prime Day?

(opens in new tab) Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough x12 | Was $29.99, Now $20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Each bar packs in 21g protein, whilst being low in carbs and gluten-free. We've tried Quest bars, and think they're one of the best snacks to have in your bag after a workout, thanks to their durable texture.

(opens in new tab) Pure Protein Chocolate Deluxe Protein Bars x12 | Was $19.59, Now $13.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pure Protein bars contain whey protein isolate, which is easy to digest and supports lean muscle strength. They're also suitable for those with weight loss goals, providing just 180 calories per bar. The chocolate deluxe was one of our favorites, providing a rich, moreish flavor.

(opens in new tab) ALOHA Plant-based Protein Bars in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip x12 | Was $34.99, Now $18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save a massive $16.00 (46%) on a 12 box of ALOHA's peanut butter chocolate chip protein bars. Each bar contains 14g of plant-based protein, is certified vegan, non-GMO and USDA organic. The bars are also paleo friendly and gluten-free, not to mention just $1.60 each while on discount.

(opens in new tab) ONE Protein Bars in Blueberry Cobbler x12 | Was $27.99, Now $23.46 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Our favorite budget protein bars, ONE, are now reduced by 16% for Amazon Prime Day. Each bar contains 20g protein and just 1g of sugar, and are a reliable option for a morning snack or straight after a workout. Plus, Blueberry Cobbler was one of our favorite flavors we tried from the ONE range.

(opens in new tab) Power Crunch Whey Protein Bars, French Vanilla Creme x12 | Was $17.99, Now $14.38 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 20% on these protein energy bars from Power Crunch. Packing in 14g of protein per bar, they're excellent if you like a wafer-style cookie (except these are coated). Use them as a treat, or as a protein-packed snack.

If you follow a plant-based diet, ALOHA protein bars are vegan-friendly, as well as being stevia free too. If you're looking to pack more fiber into your diet, most of the brand's bars contain a whopping 10g too.

Pure Protein bars are also a great option for those with weight loss goals, because the bars are relatively low in calories. Meanwhile, Quest bars are keto-friendly and gluten-free.

We're expecting to see more protein bar deals throughout Amazon Prime Day, so keep an eye on this page as we'll be rounding up the best offers as they go live.

