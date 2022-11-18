Wyze Scale X review

The Wyze Scale X is an affordable smart scale that offers a number of different body metrics to enable you to track your health and fitness progress.

The best smart scales can help people track changes in their body composition, shifting the focus from weight alone to more revealing metrics including muscle mass, basal metabolic rate and visceral fat.

Wyze Scale X: Essential info Connectivity: Bluetooth Size: 11.8in x 11.8in (30cm x 30cm) Max users: 8 Stats: Weight, body fat percentage, heart rate, lean body ass, BMI, muscle mass, visceral fat, BMR, bone mass, metabolic age, protein and body water percentage Max weight: 180kg/400 lbs Supported apps: Google Fit, Apple Health, Fitbit Batteries: 4 x 1.5V AAA Batteries (included) Features: Baby, pet and luggage mode, heart rate monitor

The Wyze Scale X provides a detailed overview of your health and fitness data — all for just $33.99. We love how it gives a weight trends graph too, so you can stay on track with any body goals. Considering its low price, the smart scale gives a big bang for its buck and even has a heart rate monitor for people interested in tracking their cardiovascular health and fitness.

The only downside is that once you have your data, the app doesn’t offer any context, so it’s hard to know what to do with this information other than compare it over time. But if that doesn’t bother you then the Wyze Scale X is still a solid and budget-friendly choice for people wanting to track body composition and health.

Read on for our full, in-depth review of the Wyze Scale X; from how easy it is to set up, to accuracy and performance.

Wyze Scale X: How to works

If you’re new to smart scales, here’s the technical part. When you stand on the scales with bare feet, a small electrical charge is sent up into your body. By measuring the resistance (or impedance) it faces, the scale can map your body composition. You can view essential stats on the brand’s accompanying app, with common metrics including muscle mass, body fat, bone density, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, protein and fat-free body weight.

You can’t feel it happening and it’s safe for most people, although if you have a pacemaker, medical implant or are pregnant, talk to your doctor before using one.

Smart scales vary in accuracy but they can still be a great way to track changes in body composition, and can be motivating when you are on a weight loss or fitness journey.

Wyze Scale X: Design and features

The Wyze Scale X has a very sleek and simple design, and it comes in black or white so you can color coordinate it to your bathroom. It’s a slimline and small scale and has tempered glass with an advanced ITO coating – so you can stand anywhere on the scales to get a reading (rather than having to position yourself over specific areas).

Set up is relatively fast and easy, but you need to create or open an account on the Wyze app first. Then, pair your scales to the app via Bluetooth.

The Wyze Scale X comes with batteries included, so simply step on it to see your weight (lbs /kg) on the LED display. If you want to change display units you do have to take the back off the scales first. A button on the side or back would be less complicated.

The Wyze app displays 12 body statistics. As well as weight and body fat percentage, you can view your BMI, muscle mass, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate (BMR), protein percentage, metabolic age, body water percentage and lean body mass.

The app gives a definition of each metric and you can also view your body weight trend graphs. What’s missing, however, is context. It’s all very well knowing your muscle mass, but it would be useful to know if it’s good, bad or something to work on. The slider bar offers a brief explanation but more information would be helpful here.

One feature we did like was the heart rate monitor. Place your fingertip over the rear camera lens of your phone and a few seconds later you can see your resting heart rate. This can be a good starting point for anyone wanting to improve their cardiovascular fitness. It’s worth noting that your resting heart rate tends to be determined by genetics, but on the whole a lower figure suggests a stronger cardiovascular system.

The Wyze Scale X has a pregnancy and weight only mode, as well as a luggage, pet and baby mode. It can accommodate up to eight users. The scale is also compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit and FitBit – you just need to authorize any pairing from within the Wyze app. You do this by going into “Settings” and selecting “Authorize third Party apps”.

Wyze Scale X: Accuracy and performance

The Wyze Scale X gives instant readings, and the white digits are easy to read against the black display — on the black version at least (we’ve heard that the white scales are harder to read). In terms of accuracy, the scales put our tester at 2.8kg (6lbs) heavier than the reading on the professional scales at their local gym, which is quite a significant increase. It also gave different readings when they tried multiple weigh-ins within minutes of each other, anywhere between 0.1kg and 1.1g difference.

We liked how the app defined each body composition metric and how it related to overall health and fitness. It also gives an average to show you if you fall into a healthy or unhealthy category for this measurement, which might motivate some people to up their fitness or nutrition game.

The Wyze reading put our tester at 30.4% body fat (compared with the much lower gym reading of 20.8%) and 65.2% muscle mass (compared with the gym’s recording of 75.1%). The body water reading was fairly in line – 50.9% on the Wyze X, 65.4% on the gym scales. The Wyze scales gave us a metabolic age of 41, while the pro gym scales put us at 26. Both readings were flattering given our tester’s real age of 44.

Should you buy the Wyze Scale X?

We’re big fans of the Wyze Scale X – as a budget smart scale it offers a lot of great features, including a heart rate monitor, and it syncs nicely with Fitbit, Apple Health and Google Fit. Looking at your data is easy in the app, and the body weight trend graph is a good way to track progress. Tapping on a section will show your readings, alongside a definition of the metric.

The downside is that the app doesn’t give any insight into your results, so while it’s interesting for a user to know their muscle mass, there’s little information on there to indicate whether that number is considered acceptable for overall health.

More context about the individual metrics would be helpful, especially for people who are new to smart scales and tracking body composition. But this is just a small gripe, as the scales and app are perfectly decent — especially for the price.

