Prime Day electric toothbrush deal: Save 25% at its lowest-ever price

Premium electric toothbrushes can boost your dental health and give you detailed insights into your brushing routine. The problem is, the high-end models can run into several hundred dollars. However, every now and then we stumble upon a deal that makes these marvels of technology a bit more affordable for the average Joe.

Just like this one — the sleek Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition electric toothbrush is now 25% off at Walmart, saving you around $50. At $149.96, it is the cheapest it has ever been.

Trust us when we say it is well worth the money. It is one of our highest-rated toothbrushes — we gave it a near-perfect score of 4.5 / 5 stars in our Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 review. We also included it in our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes. Its fabulous looks, long battery life and exceptional smart features are hard to match, but more importantly, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 offers a truly exceptional clean — even if you have sensitive gums.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition electric toothbrush: was $199.96, now $149.96 at Walmart Save $50 on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition in a sleek white color at Walmart. This premium toothbrush comes with four brushing modes, three intensities, a pressure sensor and an app to track your brushing progress.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition stands at $179.99 at Amazon, but it is only available in Black/Purple and Pink/White colorways. Similarly, you can get this model for $199.99 at Best Buy, but only in Blue/Black and Pink/White.

Key features: 2-week battery life, pressure sensor, Bluetooth connectivity, app to track brushing habits, four brushing modes, three brushing intensities, 2-minute timer, 2-year limited warranty.

Product launched: January 2023.

Price history: For the past year and a half, the price of Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition electric toothbrush fluctuated between $180 and $200. It briefly dipped to $150.50 in April this year, and that was the lowest price so far.

Review consensus: The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is a great all-rounder. It looks great on the bathroom shelf, it boasts a long battery life and it delivers a superb clean. Last but not least, this premium toothbrush comes with an app that allows you to track your brushing progress — it is not as in-depth as the competitor apps, though. ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best electric toothbrushes

Buy it if: You are looking for a beautifully designed electric toothbrush that will help you step up your dental hygiene routine.

Don't buy it if: You want detailed insights into your brushing technique.