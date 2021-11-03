Oral B vs Sonicare: Which toothbrush is better?

If you want a new toothbrush, but don't know whether to go for Oral B vs Sonicare, we’re here to help you make the best decision for your pearly whites. Taking care of your teeth with a quality electric toothbrush is not only an instant confidence boost for your smile, but the best way to prevent gum disease and maintain proper dental hygiene.

You might have researched Oral B vs Sonicare toothbrushes before, but are still in two minds about which is the best option for the health of your teeth and gums. With both brands being household names and providing similar benefits when it comes to dental hygiene, it can be hard to know which is best for you – especially when they are both the top electric toothbrushes available in the dental market right now.

Oral B has been a top selling brand for 71 years now and for a very good reason. The brand offers electric toothbrushes to suit all budgets and health concerns – there's even one with a tongue cleaning setting!

Meanwhile, Philips Sonicare is comparatively new to the market, with the first Sonicare toothbrush being introduced in 1992. However, don’t let this fool you. In 2001, Sonicare had become the number-one selling rechargeable power toothbrush in the United States. It now offers an array of models, from basic toothbrushes to premium models that are the closest you'll get to having a live-in dentist at home.

To limit the time you’ll spend in the dentist’s chair, we'll be sinking our teeth into the most essential features and functions of Oral B vs Sonicare electric toothbrushes, including battery life, tongue cleaning capabilities and how well they combat decay.

Oral B vs Sonicare: Prices and products

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oral B prices and products

At the most basic end of the spectrum, Oral B offers its Vitality model with a built-in brushing timer. In the middle of the market you’ll find the Oral B Pro 3000 with three brushing modes and 360º gum pressure control. Meanwhile, at the top end of Oral B’s offering, the latest iO range combines micro-vibrating bristles with Oral-B's dentist-inspired round brush head for fresh, clean and healthier gums.

Oral B Pro 3000 3D (MSRP $88.77)

Oral B Vitality FlossAction Electric (MSRP $19.97)

Oral B iO Series 9 Electric (MSRP $299.99)

Oral B Smart 1500 Electric (MSRP $80.49)

Oral-B Genius X Electric (MSRP $199.99)

Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric (MSRP $68.99)

Oral-B Kids Electric (MSRP $33.86)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sonicare prices and products

There are a multitude of Sonicare electric toothbrushes that use its acclaimed sonic technology, which delivers up to 62,000 movements of the brush head per minute, resulting in micro–bubbles that really target the area between teeth and the gum line. Sonicare’s all-rounder, the DailyClean 1100 electric toothbrush, is a great transition model to help you move from a manual toothbrush with the sensitive EasyStart program, which gently increases power over time. Another highlight is the Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 with built in smart sensors, which is designed to whiten your teeth in just one week.

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric (MSRP $24.97)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric (MSRP $89.90)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric (MSRP $249.95)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric (MSRP $69.95)

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric (MSRP $168.99)

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Electric ($169.98)

Oral B vs Sonicare prices and products: The winner

For us, the clear winner has to be Oral B because of its appealing price point, frequent promotions and the variety of products available. There's even a kid's range with themed and character-adorned models to make dental hygiene fun for children. The brand has far more electrical toothbrushes to choose from, including all-rounder basic models to those with more premium features, each of which is targeted at specific dental concerns. Oral B also beats Philips Sonicare on price every time.

Sub-head: Oral B vs Sonicare: Features

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush (Image credit: Amazon)

Oral B features

Oral B has all the flashy new features you can think of and more. With the iO9 you can expect an interactive color display and LED pressure sensor, but our favorite innovative feature is its seven brushing modes: Daily Clean, Sensitive, Gum Care, Intense Clean, Whitening, Tongue Cleaner and Super Sensitive teeth. The latter is perfect if you've recently had dental work or are waiting for an appointment to tackle a toothache or gum issue. Plus, the Tongue Cleaner setting is the perfect answer to those wondering whether you should brush your tongue.

Another feature of the iO9 is the fact it can track 16 zones within your mouth with an AI detection system to help you achieve the best clean via real-time data that’s sent to your smartphone. The downside is the heads can be pricey to replace, like most Oral B electric toothbrushes.

Visible pressure sensors

Rapid charging with the magnetic charging stand

Magnetic iO technology for a professional clean

3D teeth tracking to guide you to your best clean

Interactive color greeting display

Charging case

Built in timer

Seven special brush settings

Smart-enabled

Variety of colourways available

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Image credit: Amazon)

Sonicare features

One important feature of Sonicare’s DiamondClean Smart 9500 toothbrush is the BrushSync technology, which automatically selects the best mode for you with its built-in smart sensors and the accompanying app’s progress report. Oral health is designed to be improved after regular use.

However, it really is the little things we love about the Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500, such as the fact that you'll be reminded to replace your brush head when it's no longer performing. Another clever feature is that the toothbrush alerts you if you are pressing too hard. The Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 also features:

Proven to improve oral health

Whitens teeth in just one week

BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

Alerts you when you are pressing too hard

Alerts you to replace your brush heads

USB charging travel case

Specific Tongue care brush head

5 brush modes

Built-in smart sensors

14-day battery life

App's Progress Report

Oral B vs Sonicare features: The winner

It’s a really close call when it comes to the features here, as both brands offer a multitude of advanced functions. We think Sonicare has the edge, due to the fact that the Smart 9500 built-in pressure sensor informs you when you are brushing too hard. This toothbrush is also designed to supplement your dental regime, as the Sonicare is designed to whiten while brushing.

Oral B vs Sonicare: Benefits

Oral B is the electric toothbrush to invest in if you suffer from sensitive teeth and gums. The small round head brush head creates micro-vibrations and a gentle brushing experience. Plus, you get real-time data sent to your phone on your brushing performance.

Meanwhile, if a pearly white smile is what you are after, then look no further than the Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 electric toothbrush. This product is designed to deliver that desirable white smile without stripping the teeth of its natural enamel. The Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 is also an excellent option if you're in that transition between going from a manual to electric toothbrush, as it features a beginner’s program.

Oral B vs Sonicare: Verdict

With both Oral B and Sonicare featuring a range of powerful features, there’s no one outright winner. This means that it’s all down to personal preference and your own dental needs. Both brands feature electric toothbrushes with built in timers, rhythmic vibrations and sleek designs.

Oral B have a variety of all-rounder models available at a more affordable price point, but Sonicare have more advanced models that really target specific dental needs and are tailored more to the user with guidance for optimum brushing.