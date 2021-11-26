You can pick up this Oral-B Smart Limited Toothbrush deal for just $79.99 this Black Friday — that's a massive $50 off the usual price on Amazon. There are loads of great Oral-B toothbrush deals out there this Black Friday, and at a huge 37% off the usual retail price, this offer is one of the best out there right now. In fact, this is the lowest price for this toothbrush ever.

This model of Oral-B toothbrush comes with Position Detection technology to assist and help train best brushing habits, and also comes with different brush modes. You can also link your Oral-B Smart Limited Toothbrush to your smartphone, and use the Oral-B app to help closely monitor and guide your brushing in real-time via Bluetooth connection. This Oral-B Smart Limited Toothbrush deal also comes with a travel case so you can easily take your brush on the road.

At a squeaky clean 38% off the usual price, this is the lowest ever price for Oral-B's Smart Limited brush — a perfect chance to clean up this Black Friday with a $50 saving!

The Oral-B Smart Limited Toothbrush also features the brand's SmartRing, which has an integrated timer and pressure sensor to help alert you to excessive pressure or length of time spent brushing on each area of the mouth. If the sensor detects that you are pressing too hard and risking damage to your guns, it will slow the oscillation of the brush head. This is great for helping to protect your gums and achieve a balanced clean.

The Position Detection system uses Bluetooth technology, your smartphone, and facial recognition technology provides added assistance when cleaning, ensuring that you reach every angle to get the fullest clean possible. This Oral-B Smart Limited Toothbrush deal also comes with a travel case, two brush heads and of course the handle is fully rechargeable with the charger also included in the box. Oral-B claims that the brush can handle up to 500% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush.