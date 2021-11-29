NordicTrack Studio Cycle now $700 off for Cyber Monday

With this Cyber Monday NordicTrack exercise bike deal, you can save on a piece of fitness equipment that lets you cycle behind a professional mountain biker down the slopes of Mount Fuji in Japan or around the natural rock formations of Cappadocia, Turkey — all while staying safe and toasty indoors. The NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle is one of the only stationary bikes that features the ability to increase your incline. The company uses this innovative feature alongside scenic pre-filmed global rides; but it also lets your trainer adjust your incline and resistance in the middle of live sessions. Right now, this bike is $700 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

The S22i Studio Cycle comes with one month of the iFit Family Membership free. This feature really unlocks the capabilities of the bike, since it allows you to access over 17,000 workouts filmed in dozens of countries as well as the live trainer sessions. Another great feature of this bike is its 22-inch touchscreen, which is ideal for the global rides set in other locations. The screen can also swivel outward for use with non-bike activities, like the yoga and exercise classes that are also part of an iFit membership. Right now, you can grab this Cyber Monday NordicTrack exercise bike deal and get cycling into the holidays.

$1,499 at Amazon NordicTrack S22i Commercial Studio Cycle: $2,199 $1,499 at Amazon This feature-rich exercise bike is now $700 off its original price for Cyber Monday. It's the only bike on the market that can incline, and your trainer can adjust the incline during live classes as well. You can also ride with professional cyclists on pre-filmed rides set in scenic locations around the globe. The S22i also has a number of non-bike workout classes available through the iFit membership, and you can rotate the 22-inch touchscreen to do these classes next to the bike.

The Studio Cycle also includes a Google Maps ride feature that allows you to follow a particular route on the map along with Street View images, and the bike will change your incline according to the real conditions along that particular path.

This NordicTrack also features 24 levels of digital resistance in addition to an incline range of minus 10% to 20%. In terms of the equipment itself, the bike features non-slip handlebars, two speakers, a padded seat and toe cages. It also has a built-in fan with multiple speeds that can be adjusted automatically based on how hard you are pedaling. In addition, the bike includes WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity for headphones and other accessories. There are also two 3-pound dumbbells included that can be stored near the front of the machine.

The bike has a 350-pound user weight capacity, and it's protected with a 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, and a 1-year labor warranty.

This is a great deal on a feature-rich bike. But if you’re looking to compare the top exercise bikes deals this Cyber Monday, be sure to check out Live Science’s roundup of the best Cyber Monday exercise bike deals on a variety of models and brands. To learn more about exercise bikes in general, find out Are exercise bikes good cardio?; do exercise bikes help with weight loss? ; and how to get the most out of your exercise bike .