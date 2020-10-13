The best DNA testing service is just $99 this Amazon Prime Day

Your genes can tell a lot about you. By going beyond your family tree, you can uncover ancestry markers in your DNA that give you insight into your ancestry and your health. 23andMe is ranked as the best DNA testing kit by many reviewers, and it's now discounted to just $99.00 for health and ancestry, making it a great buy whether you want it for yourself or as an early holiday gift for a loved one.

It works with a simple saliva test you perform at home and send to 23andMe. This test collects your DNA, and the extracted genetic data reveals your ancestral composition and even the percentage of DNA that you share with Neanderthals, which interbred with early humans.

This offer also includes health insights, providing you with information about how your genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions or if you are a carrier for some inherited conditions.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service| Save $100 | Now $99 at Amazon Discover your ancestry and how your DNA can influence your health with this great Prime Day deal. You get more than 150 reports to examine ranging from DNA Relative Finder to Health Predispositions and even Wellness.

View Deal

This DNA kit can identify health-related genetic markers for diseases such as celiac disease, late-onset Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

It can also look for genetic markers for diseases like Type 2 diabetes, using your genetics, ethnicity and age to calculate a percentage likelihood of developing the disease. The test also looks at a gene associated with muscle composition to reveal whether your composition is common or not in elite athletes. The test will also indicate whether the subject is a carrier of genetic traits such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia and hereditary hearing loss.

There's even a “cilantro taste aversion” test that will let you know whether you are genetically predisposed to dislike cilantro. Perhaps, you already knew though?

23andMe received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2017 for their kits to report whether customers have hereditary traits that put them at risk for developing genetic diseases, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, the presence of a genetic marker for a health disorder does not necessarily mean that the person will develop that disease, the LA Times reported.

Originally published on Live Science.