Save 30% on Osmo Little Genius kits and educational games

Osmo is an award-winning educational games system for iPad and Amazon Fire tablets and it's discounted for Prime Day. It turns screen time into active, hands-on time with engaging and educational games that have a physical element. Prime subscribers can get up to 30% off on Osmo bundles and add-ons.

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit | Save $36.00 | Now $83.29 at Amazon Geared for ages 3 to 5, this Osmo kit includes everything needed to turn a compatible iPad or Fire table (not included) into an Osmo learning system. The bundle comes with an Osmo base and a reflector pad as well as pieces used in six pre-reading and early math games. These pieces include 19 cardboard costume pieces, 38 silicone sticks and rings for shape-building, and storage for these pieces. Also included are six game apps: Shape Builder, Counting Town, ABCs, Costume Party, Stories and Squiggle Magic, which allows kids to build scenes with the game pieces and watch them move on-screen. It costs $83.99 for Prime Day, a saving of $36 on its usual price. View Deal

If you want to add more games, or already have an Osmo Base, then there are deals on add-on kits.

Osmo Genius Numbers | Save $9.00 | Now $20.99 at Amazon Add on this Genius Numbers kit, geared for ages 6 to 10, to get your child revved up about math. This kit comes with number tiles, dot tiles and the game app Numbers. It's a fun and engaging way of teaching counting, subtraction, addition and multiplication. View Deal

Osmo Genius Words | Save $9.00 | Now $20.99 at Amazon Genius Words is also on sale for $20.99. This add-on comes with word tiles, stackable storage and the game app Words. It is designed to teach spelling and vocabulary to kids between the ages of 6 and 10. View Deal

Osmo Sticks & Rings Kit | Save $11.96 | Now $27.99 at Amazon The Sticks and Rings kit for ages 3 to 5 is also included in the Prime special. This bundle comes with a set of silicone sticks and rings for shape-making and letter-building. It also comes with two game apps, ABCs and Squiggle Magic. ABCs teaches letters, phonics and words; Squiggle Magic allows children to build scenes and characters that come to life onscreen. This kit is $27.99, a savings of 30%. View Deal

Osmo Coding Family Bundle | Save $24.00 | Now $55.99 at Amazon Finally, the Coding Family Bundle is on sale for $55.99, a saving of $24. This bundle, designed for ages 5 and up, teaches coding with hands-on coding blocks and three games: Coding Awbie, Coding Jam and Coding Duo. Coding Awbie allows kids to learn coding by controlling a cartoon character named Awbie. Coding Jam lets kids compose their own music, while Coding Duo is a puzzle-solving and strategy game. View Deal

These Osmo Prime Day deals are available on Oct. 13 and 14.