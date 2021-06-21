National Geographic chemistry and Earth science kits on sale for Prime Day

Prime Day is in full swing, and Amazon is offering deals on a variety of kits and equipment for young scientists. Make a volcano, build a robot car, or peer into tiny worlds with a junior microscope — there's something for every branch of science. Check out these science kit Prime deals before they're gone.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Stunning Chemistry Set |
$34.99 $24.49 on Amazon
This classic science kit from National Geographic boasts 45 separate experiments, ranging from making an erupting volcano to launching a rocket. The kit also includes instructions for 30 separate experiments that can be done with common household ingredients. Designed for ages 8 and up, this kit will keep science-loving kids busy for hours. Get the kit for 30% off on Prime Day.View Deal
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Earth Science Kit |
$29.99 $20.99 on Amazon
Who doesn't love volcanoes? This Earth Science-focused National Geographic kit for ages 8 and up has materials to build a do-it-yourself erupting volcano as well as 14 other experiments. With the materials included, kids can grow their own crystals, dig for fossils and create water tornadoes. Buy this kit for 30% off on Prime Day. View Deal
Other Prime Day deals on science kits:
— Abacus Brands Bill Nye's VR Science Kit |
$69.99 $47.99 on Amazon
— AmScope 120X-1200X 52-pcs Kids Beginner Microscope |
$54.99 $29.88 on Amazon
— STEM Toys 6-in-1 Space Solar Robot Kit |
$19.99 $15.99 on Amazon
Originally published on Live Science.