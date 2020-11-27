Discover the ultimate 9,000-piece Lego Colosseum – Lego's biggest project is now on sale

Back in 2017 the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Lego set came in at an eye-watering 7,541 pieces, and was at the time the biggest set the company had ever produced. Now all that has changed, with the release of the epic Roman Colosseum set. At 9,036 pieces, this is the biggest ever Lego set (as of November 2020) and you can get yours now for $549.99.

This sublime reconstruction of the ancient wonder details both the iconic arches of the ruin's three tiers, and inside the remains of the arena floor. Aimed at Lego builders with a little more construction experience, this is the perfect gift for history lovers or travel fans with an eye for detail and of course plenty of patience!

Lego Colosseum (9,036 pieces): $549.99 at Lego.com



Once it was the largest amphitheater in the world, now it's the largest Lego set ever. Take on the biggest ever Lego challenge – an epic 9,036 piece project that can now be yours for $549.99.

The Lego colosseum set is aimed at those aged 18 and over, and according to Lego comes with "coffee-table-style building instructions". Despite the heft and size of this construction project (10.5” (27cm) high, 20.5” (52cm) wide and 23.5” (59cm) deep), Lego also claims the finished model will be easy to pick up, move and put on proud display!

(Image credit: Lego / Fair Dealing)

Lego Architecture Black Friday deals

If you're looking for a slightly less monumental challenge, this Black Friday there are great deals on a range of Lego sets from around the world, and beyond. Lego offers a range of different size Architecture sets, from a few hundred pieces, to close to 2,000.



So, depending on your engineering prowess, there are plenty of iconic landmarks you can begin recreating from the comfort of your home.

Statue of Liberty (1,685 pieces): $119 $96 on Amazon



"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to build Lego!" Recreate Lady Liberty in all her glory with this set — now 20% off on Amazon, saving you $24!

Trafalgar Square (1,197 pieces): $80 $64 on Amazon



Nelson's column, the Royal Victoria and Albert Museum and even London's iconic red buses are all wonderfully recreated in Lego bricks, and now you can grab the set for $64, saving you a spiffing 20%!

Empire State Building (1,767 pieces): $130 $104 on Amazon



Another icon of the New York skyline, the Empire State's four detailed facades tower above little yellow taxi cabs below, but its 21-inch (55cm) height is well within your reach. You can snap up this set now and save 20% off the usual price!

