Learn on the go for less with this Lenovo laptop deal at Walmart, now $90 off

Need to buy a laptop but are put off by the price tag? This deal is perfect for you.

We cover plenty of the best student laptop deals here at LiveScience, but it's not often we find a fully-fledged Windows 11 laptop for the price of a much less powerful Chromebook.

Still, that's what we've found with this student laptop from Lenovo at Walmart, and while it's unlikely to offer enough power to be considered a laptop for coding, it's well worth a look regardless.

That's because the Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for just $129 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's a whole $90 less than we've seen it for elsewhere, marking a huge saving for budget-conscious laptop buyers.

This sleek budget laptop offers the full Windows 11 experience, complete with solid battery life and a portable design. All that for just $130 is a great deal for anyone looking for a budget laptop.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i - Was $219, now $129 at Walmart Save $90 on this capable Lenovo Ideapad laptop with a 14-inch display and superfast storage as well as Windows 11.

To set expectations, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i isn't likely to power the latest games, or be the optimum place to do creative work like audio or video editing -- you'll need a much more powerful laptop, or even a desktop, for that.

Still, it does offer a 14-inch HD display, and while its internal specs are modest, they do allow it to eke out 10 hours of battery life.

There's an Intel UHD integrated graphics processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Intel Pentium N5030 chip driving things.

We also quite like the lightweight design that still finds room for a decently-sized keyboard and a 720p webcam, too. In fact, the laptop weighs just 3.08 lbs.

Reviews are mainly positive, with many noting the low price of admission and the ease of use of setup and working on the device. Others have praised the compact size, and the ease with which users can remove the otherwise restrictive Windows 11 S mode.