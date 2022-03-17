Save $300-plus on Hydrow rowing machine bundles

One of the most advanced rowing machines on the market, the Hydrow is on sale. If you're interested in getting in shape this spring or want to up your game, this might be a good time to buy, as the company is selling rowing machine packages for up to $400 off Thursday and Friday (March 17 and 18).

You can bring a powerful fitness machine into your home for less with Hydrow's sales, which are not quite as low as they were over Black Friday, but still a solid savings. Rowing machines like the Hydrow can give you a full-body workout without any serious impact on your joints. (While the best rowing machines can be better for joints, check out our rowing machines vs. treadmills article for more about which is the right fit for you and your fitness goals.)

These new rowing machines are nothing like the clunky ones of decades past. The company says with Hydrow's computer-controlled electromagnetic drag mechanism, their machines deliver a smooth enough rowing experience you might just feel you're actually on the water. Even better, with the sweatproof touchscreen and HiFi speakers, the Hydrow can change your scenery so you're rowing down an iconic river, with sounds of birds or running water for an outdoors-y experience.

Hydrow Rower - was $2495 , now $2,195 at Hydrow

Save $300 on the Hydrow Rower, one of the most advanced machines on the market. The deal includes free standard deliver, a free personal coaching session (worth $79) and a one-year warranty. Sold separately, is the all-access membership, which is $38/month. Once you sign up, the app connects you to live and on-demand classes led by world class athletes. The classes also include yoga, stretching and resistance training.

Other package deals:

—The Hydrow Basics Package, which in addition to the machine and 1:1 personal coaching, also includes a mat for the rowing machine. The basics package is on sale for $2,260, or $325 off the list price.

—The Hydrow Essentials package, which includes the rowing machine along with a machine mat, a heart-rate monitor and 1:1 personal coaching is selling for $2,325, which is a savings of $350.

—The Hydrow Launch Package, which in addition to the rowing machine includes a machine mat, a heart-rate monitor, Jaybird Vista wireless headphones, a foam roller and and 1:1 personal coaching. This package is going for $2,465 or a savings of $400.

More about Hydrow rowing machines

With an all-access membership, for a fee of $38/month, the Hydrow Rower machine can connect to live classes that feature audio and visuals from some dreamy locations such as the Charles River in Massachusetts. These courses, led by real athletes, offer a variety of fitness routines, including yoga, stretching, functional movement and resistance training.

The machine won't take up your entire living room, either, with a relatively small footprint at 4 feet high (including the screen), 86 inches long and 25 inches wide. With a mounting device that's sold separately, you can also store the machine upright for an even smaller footprint. The wheels also allow you to move it easily around the room if needed.

Plus, this rowing machine is quiet, so you won't have to turn up the volume on your headphones to a screaming level while you work out: The rower comes with an industrial-grade webbed strap so each stroke is "virtually silent," according to Hydrow.

If you're ready to take the leap and buy your own rowing machine, the Hydrow package deals might be a great choice.

Be sure to check out Live Science's guide on how to use a rowing machine to lose weight.