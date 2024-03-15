One of our favorite smart scales for measuring body fat just got its price slashed in a Walmart deal

If you want to lose weight and gain muscle, having bathroom scales that provide precise measurements of your body fat percentage and muscle mass can be invaluable. One set of smart scales that does just that has been slashed by $70, now costing just $29.99 at Walmart .

In our 2023 review of the RENPHO Smart Scal es we awarded them a high score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. We even called them "one of the best devices for measuring body fat that we’ve tested."

Regular scales will just give you one basic weight measurement, which can lead you to confuse muscle gain with fat gain. However, the RENPHO Smart Scales analyze 13 body composition metrics, including body fat, muscle mass, body water, visceral fat, and metabolic age.

You can then access health data provided by the scales through fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Once you view body composition metrics on the app, it’s easier to set healthy goals and monitor your progress.

These particular RENPHO USB Rechargeable Smart Scales are also rechargeable, with multiple charging options — so you don’t need to worry about buying batteries.

RENPHO USB Rechargeable Smart Scale: was $99.99 , <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRENPHO-USB-Rechargeable-Smart-Scale-for-Weight-Body-Fat-Black-396-lbs%2F179255351" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank"> $29.99 at Walmart . A great buy for people who want a better understanding of their body composition to set health and fitness goals.

Key features: 13 body composition metrics, 3 foot (1 meter) USB cable, user manual, LED display, data synced with popular fitness apps.

Consensus: Walmart customers gave the RENPHO USB Rechargeable Smart Scales 4.9 out of 5 stars. Many customers also commented on how "easy" the scales are to use.

Buy it if: You want to get an accurate picture of your body composition, such as your muscle mass and body fat. This could allow you to set health and fitness goals more easily and effectively.

Don't buy it if: The scales use popular health and fitness apps to sync health data. So if you don’t have a smartphone or tablet that allows you to access such apps, these scales won’t be for you.