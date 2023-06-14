Save $400 on this Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

High-performing. Durable. Comfortable. These are just some of the adjectives used to describe the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike when we recently reviewed it in detail. And now, you’re in luck because it’s on offer at Amazon with a massive $400 off for a limited time only.

Our guide to the best exercise bike features the Schwinn’s IC4 bike, and for good reason. You can easily clip in a water bottle and a tablet for an easy and comfortable ride. The race-style seat is height adjustable and there are 100 different resistant levels.

We love that it can be used with cycling apps such as Peloton or Zwift without buying indoor bikes from these manufacturers, because these are traditionally more expensive in comparison to Schwinn’s IC4 Bike. A two-year warranty is also included.

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

Was: $1,199

Now: $799.00 at Amazon

Overview: One of the best stationary bikes you can buy, Schwinn’s IC4 bike weighs 106lbs, has 100 resistance levels, and comes with a two-year warranty.

Key features:

Dimensions: 123.7cm x 53.8cm x131.6cm

Weight: 106lbs

Max user weight: 150kg/330lbs

Display: Color backlit LED display

Resistance levels: 100

Warranty: 2 years

Workouts: Eight on JRNY app with free membership for one year

Other features: Tablet holder, dual pedals, dual water bottle holders, weights holders, Bluetooth connectivity, and more

Product launched: August 2019

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen in the 30 days at Amazon. Amazon and Best Buy are offering similar prices, whereas Walmart’s prices are $200 higher.

Price comparison: Amazon: $799.00 | Walmart: $999.00 | Best Buy: $799.99

Reviews consensus: The Schwinn IC4 is a great stationary exercise bike that has the perfect combination of excellent design and performance at a budget friendly price. It provides a premium experience, is easy to set up and use, and the almost silent flywheel makes it a pleasure to ride.

Live Science: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best exercise bikes

Buy it if: You’re looking for a high-performing and premium exercise bike. Schwinn’s IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike is easy to assemble and move around, has a crisp LED screen, and we love that the flywheel is almost silent. This makes it ideal for people living in shared accommodation or who like working out while everyone else is still in bed.

Don't buy it if: Compared to the Peloton Bike , the content that you get with the JRNY app is limited. The power lead is short, and we disliked that the heart rate monitor needed syncing with app every time you used it.