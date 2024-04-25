Save 32% on this feature-packed Garmin Instinct running watch

When it comes to running, there are few better fitness trackers you can pick up than something from Garmin's ever-expanding range.

We gave the Instinct 2 an impressive 4 stars, and although this deal is for the previous model, this hefty deal means it is still well worth taking a look at.

With Amazon knocking $80 off the excellent running watch, you can get a fantastic tracker with excellent battery life for just $169.99.

We'll be the first to admit the Instinct can look a little on the chunky side, but it's actually impressively lightweight and comfortable to wear.

It offers excellent tracking via built-in GPS, too, but if you don't need that you can get a whopping two weeks of battery life with it switched off. That's largely thanks to its modular display, which remains monochrome but is easily readable, even in sunlight.

Garmin Instinct: was $249.99, now $169.99 at Amazon An excellent running watch with built-in GPS and heart monitoring, this is a great price for the Garmin Instinct.

Key features: Comfortable, good battery life, great tracking for runners.

Price history: We've seen the Instinct priced as low as $139.99 in May 2022, but this matches the lowest price we've seen since then.

Price comparison: Walmart runs Amazon close at $172.99.

Reviews consensus: With up to two weeks of battery life and access to the excellent Garmin Connect app for exercise coaching, the Garmin Instinct is a great purchase at this price. It's also impressively durable, despite being comfortable and easy to wear all day, and the Garmin TrackBack feature can help you navigate your way to your starting point without needing your phone in your pocket.

TechRadar: ★★★★ Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want to set a new PB on your runs, without needing to take your phone with you.

Don't buy it if: You want smartwatch features like onboard storage or payment support.