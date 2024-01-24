This stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now half-price at Amazon

Many smartwatches tend to be on the chunkier side and the more elegant models often come at steep prices. If you're looking for a budget-friendly fitness tracker that could pass for a classy analog watch, you can't miss this deal — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now half-price at Amazon, saving you a massive $190.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 not only rocks a sleek look, but also offers top-notch performance. Our at-home tests amazed us with the range and accuracy of its fitness tracking features, which is why we placed this Samsung smartwatch among the best fitness trackers out there. From heart rate and body composition to sleep quality metrics and SpO2 levels, its metrics were impressively similar to those we obtained with more professional devices.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may not be the most advanced fitness tracker on the market, it still offers fantastic value for money — and now you can get it even cheaper at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Was $379.99 , now $189.99 at Amazon

Sleek, comfortable and packed with a number of advanced health tracking features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic combines great performance with stylish design — and now it's 50% off at Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a true one-stop shop for all your needs. Advanced workout tracking makes it invaluable to achieving your health and fitness goals, but it also pulls its weight outside of the gym. The Galaxy Watch 4 lets you tap into the power and convenience of Google services and apps straight from your wrist. With just one click of a button, you can pay for shopping, get detailed map directions and stream your favorite podcasts.

It's also highly customizable — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 works exceptionally well with external apps, and its soft, comfortable straps can be easily changed so they better match your outfit.

For only $189.99, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic punches way above its weight — but hurry up, this deal won't last long.