This budget Apple Watch rival is at an even more tempting price in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Upping your health game can start with better awareness of your health. One surefire way of doing that is to use a smartwatch, which can track things like your steps, sports sessions, sleep quality, heart rate, and stress. The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch does all these things and is now reduced to just $54.99 for a limited-time early deal as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale .

In our 2022 review of the Amazfit Bip 3 , we rated it a high 4 out of 5 stars, which is impressive considering its affordable price. We also found similarities between it and the more expensive Apple Watch, trumping the premium counterpart with its "mammoth battery life."

This $54.99 deal is the lowest price Amazon has sold the Amazfit Bip 3 at for a while, and it has also received plenty of five-star reviews — over 3,500. Many have even been writing impressive statements like "this changed my life" and "best watch I've tried," while some even likened it to its more premium competitor, calling it "as good as an Apple Watch."

As well as monitoring your health, the Amazfit Bip 3 also does the other handy things that you would expect from a smartwatch. That means providing you with message notifications, alarms, weather reports, controlling music on your phone, and more. It even has 51 watch faces, so you can change its appearance to match your outfit or mood.

Amazfit Bip 3: was $69.99, now $54.99 at Amazon. An affordable watch to keep track of your health and set health goals. It also has a battery life described as "mammoth" and does the other things that you could expect from a smartphone, like providing weather reports. Read our full review of the Amazfit Bip 3

Key features: 14-day battery, count steps and distance, heart rate and blood oxygen monitor, sleep monitor, 51 watch faces, strong GPS, water resistance, voice call, music player, sleep, touchscreen, wireless.

Product launched: June 15, 2022

Price history: Before today's deal, the Amazfit Bip 3 switched between $69.99 and $59.99 for most of this year, but this is the lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch, so it's worth getting today.

Reviews consensus: The Amazfit Bip 3 has received more than 3,500 five-star Amazon reviews. Customers have called it things like "expensive looking" and the "best value smartwatch."

Buy it if: You want an affordable fitness watch that can track a range of health factors like your heart rate, steps, sports sessions, and stress, as well as do other useful non-health related things.

Don't buy it if: You don't mind spending more money and would like a watch that is even more high-tech and can do things like play music directly (rather than through your phone, like this one).