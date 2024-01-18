Our favorite YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is now 43% off at Amazon

Looking for a quality exercise bike that won't break the bank? Then you can't miss this deal — the already budget-friendly YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is now 43% off at Amazon, saving you a hefty $190.

The YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is one of our all time favorites — in fact we called it the best budget exercise bike around, praising it for its ease of assembly, comfort, durability and performance.

True, this exercise machine may lack a mammoth touchscreen, dedicated apps and other frills typical of more premium models, but it still delivers a fantastic workout experience. This YOSUDA bike is also whisper-quiet, compact and easy to move around, making it suitable for those short on space.

It's a great choice for beginners and seasoned exercisers alike, and for only $249.99 at Amazon, the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is a no-brainer.

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike: Was $439.99 , now $249.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping 43% on one of the best budget exercise bikes on the market. The YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike combines comfort, durability and performance — and comes with a handy tablet mount and one year free parts replacement.

As we've already mentioned, the YOSUDA exercise bike is easy to assemble, and comes with all necessary tools and instructions in the package. An online video tutorial can help you get the machine up and running within 30 minutes, and there is no messing around getting a touchscreen set up, either. It does, however, have a basic, yet intuitive, LCD screen that tracks some of the most useful metrics, such as time, speed, distance and calories burned.

If you do need a little more entertainment on your workout, the YOSUDA comes with a complementary device mount so you can watch movies or listen to music on your phone or tablet. Alternatively, for something more feature-packed, we've tested plenty more exercise bikes brimming with bells and whistles.

This YOSUDA exercise bike offers a truly smooth ride thanks to a comfortable seat, adjustable cage pedals, non-slip handlebar, and a quiet 35lb friction resistance flywheel. It also offers a good range of resistance and holds steady even during the sweatiest of workouts. Sturdy and durable, this YOSUDA bike has a 300lbs capacity, and that's not common for cardio machines in this price range.

Lastly, the YOSUDA bike is compact and comes with front-loaded transport wheels, making it easy to store and move around. Cherry on top? One year free parts replacement.

For only $249.99, YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike is a steal — but hurry up, this deal won't last long.