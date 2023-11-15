Get three beginner-friendly kettlebells for less than $20 right now at Walmart

Kettlebells are a versatile option for at-home workouts, but these durable weights can be expensive. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to get your hands on three kettlebells, as this BalanceFrom Kettlebell Set is just $19.99 at Walmart, saving you over 55% right now.

While you could invest in a set of adjustable dumbbells, those can set you back hundreds of dollars, whereas this set comes with three weights — 5 lbs, 10 lbs, and 15 lbs — for less than $20, and you can use them for high-intensity workouts or resistance training sessions.

Each weight is labeled and color-coded so you can easily tell them apart, which is useful if you want to quickly switch the load between exercises. The downside is you need a place to put them between sessions, but they are generally more convenient to store than several dumbbells.

BalanceFrom 30 lbs Kettlebell Set | was $44.99 , now $19.99 at Walmart Overview: This three-pack of vinyl-coated kettlebells is a great way to get started with weights. The comfortable wide grip means you can focus on your form, hold the kettlebells with two hands for swings, and gradually increase the load from 5 lbs up to 15 lbs as you get stronger.

Kettlebells are a great investment if you enjoy working out at home. The off-center weights help strengthen your core muscles and increase overall stability. Over time, this improves your posture and workout performance.

As there are three weights in this set, they’re an ideal choice if you’re just getting into resistance training, or if you like to add some weights into bodyweight exercises like squats or lunges. Plus, you can use them for kettlebell swings — an exercise that helps boost your metabolism and build muscle.

We’ve highlighted the 30 lbs set as it’s ideal for beginners, but if you want something a bit heavier, the BalanceFrom 45 lbs Kettlebell Set is also just $19.98 at Walmart at the moment. That collection comes with 10, 15, and 20-lb kettlebells if you’re looking to step up your training.

But you will need space to store three kettlebells, which can be a challenge if you’re tight on space. Fortunately, these discounted HolaHatha resistance bands are a more portable alternative to weights and are on sale for just $23.49 at Target right now.