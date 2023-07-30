Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6 review

Why you can trust Live Science Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best ones for you. Find out more about how we test.

Sometimes it can be difficult to combine attractive design with functionality, but the Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6 has got it all. A road runner that could easily be worn as a fashion shoe; it is sleek, comfortable but also practical.

Unlike Brook Glycerin 20, which is incredibly cushioned but rather clunky and ugly, the Stealthfit is something you could happily pair with cropped jeans or a summer dress. Yet it is also a strong performer on the road or track thanks to its relatively light, maximal springy cushioning and stretchy, supportive upper.

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6 RRP: $149.95/£150 Drop: 8mm Weight: 258g women's, 280.7g men's Terrain: Road Support: Neutral

The firm but bouncy base is ideal for switching between long endurance runs and short, intense speed work. As an all round training shoe it is incredibly versatile, especially for runners who prefer a responsive ride rather than the super cushioned sinking feeling of the Glycerin or Ghost.

Understandably, it lacks some of the pep and propulsion of a carbon plated running shoe, but as a reliable pair to train in before switching to carbons on race day, it is the ideal companion.

That being said, the snug upper, which stretches over the foot and around the ankles, may not suit every runner, and slightly longer socks are preferable to avoid rubbing at the back of the heel.

This model has a supposedly wider mid-foot than the previous 5s, but the toe box is not particularly forgiving and it may not be suitable for those with wide feet. But one thing is for sure, you will always get flattering comments when wearing these shoes, because people can't help commenting on their funky design.

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6: How we tested

We tested the shoe on long easy road runs up to 25km, during Fartlek training sessions, on interval reps and at 5k parkruns. We also paired them up with casual day wear and wore them when meeting friends for lunch or playing with the kids at the park.

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6: Build and cushioning

(Image credit: Lily Canter)

When you first slip on the shoes they can feel a little hard underfoot, but the midsole actually has a lot of spring-back once you get running. The DNA AMP v2 foam is 10% lighter than before, but Brooks have managed to pack more in, meaning the energy returns are greater making for a springier experience.

Mid-foot, neutral runners will appreciate the non-fussy fit, with no guiderails or excessive cushioning. Instead your foot is simply held in place by the breathable one-piece upper. There is no thick tongue to fiddle into the right position and the stretchy material makes your ankles feel well supported, although for some heavier runners it may feel a little tight.

Weight-wise, the shoe is very light on top, although as a result the midsole feels a little leaden by comparison.

(Image credit: Lily Canter)

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6: Design and upper

(Image credit: Lily Canter)

This is where the shoe really comes into its own. The designs are striking, including a leopard skin option, and a retro black and white color pattern.

The sleek Fit Knit upper is made from 55% recycled materials and delivers comfortable stretch and compression that adapts to your movement. Yes it is a little more tricky to get your shoe on, but once in place the foot is fully supported. It can feel a bit tight around the ankles, so it's important to combine with the right type of socks. In hot weather the upper was light and breathable but also quick drying in the rain.

The wider mid-foot is suitable for those with average width feet, as it allows for foot swelling on longer runs, but the toe box may not be wide enough for those with greater toe splaying.

(Image credit: Lily Canter)

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6: Outsole

(Image credit: Lily Canter)

The arrow point pattern on the outsole is designed to let the foot move quickly from heel to toe and it certainly does appear to enhance the springy feel when running. After 100 miles, there was no noticeable wear and tear and the durable sole still had plenty of oomph.

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6: Performance

(Image credit: Lily Canter)

If you are used to wearing Brooks' more cushioned road shoes, then the Stealthfit will take a few runs to adjust. The biggest difference is the grip around the ankle from the one-piece upper, which can cause heel rubbing if your socks are not long enough. But once you are off and running, the Stealthfit shoes really do fit like comfortable socks and are great for transitioning between fast and slow efforts.

If you prefer a simpler shoe with less lumps and bumps to support arches, overpronation and ankles, then this is the perfect non-fussy training shoe.

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6: should you buy?

(Image credit: Lily Canter)

If you are looking for a snug, responsive, attractive road shoe for a variety of training sessions then you really can't go wrong with the Stealthfit 6. But those with wider feet, or who like more support or cushioning may find they are not the right fit.

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6: User reviews

(Image credit: Amazon)

Out of the 120 ratings on Brooks' website, the average score is a healthy 4.4, with 72% of users scoring it the top 5 stars. Whilst a few people said the shoes were not wide enough and lacked arch support, most of the reviews were glowing with enthusiasm.

One user wrote: "Love this shoe! It is a snug fit, which I like, and it almost feels like it was made for my foot. Very comfortable and kind of springy for my quick paced runs. It feels almost like it’s part of my foot and I forget I have it on. One of my new favorites. It is very lightweight, too."

Whilst another Brooks website reviewer confirmed that people can't resist the urge to comment on the design. She said: "I was out running one morning when a passing runner shouted out 'I love your shoes'. That has never happened to me before."

