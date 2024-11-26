This smart air purifier from Dyson has never been cheaper

As winter is drawing in and we're spending more time inside, many of us will be concerned about air quality in our homes. Enter this Black Friday Dyson air purifier deal: Right now, you can get 33% off the Dyson TP4B at Amazon, making it the cheapest we've ever seen it online.

When it comes to air quality appliances, Dyson needs no introduction. The brand has been making some of the best air purifiers on the market for years, constantly launching innovative and reliable products, so you can be sure buying a Dyson is a long-term investment.

The TP4B purifying fan is no exception. This 2-in-1 appliance can increase airflow in your home and remove particles from the air at the same time, and it looks cool while doing it. It has the premium Dyson design we all know and love, so it looks good in any room.

This smart air purifier is currently just under $300 on Amazon, so grab this deal while it's in stock!

Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B: was $449 now $299.99 at Amazon Save 33% ($150) on this smart air purifier, which doubles up as a fan and automatically reacts to changes in air quality in your home. Its HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, and it reports on pollution levels in real time on its LCD screen.

If you're short on space, the Dyson TP4B doubles up as a fan, making it perfect for the warmer months. It also has a fairly small footprint, and a sleek design to boot.

We chose its sister model, the Dyson Purifier Cool (TP07), as one of the best air purifiers and best air purifiers for allergies on the market right now. It impressed us thanks to its great air purifying performance, capturing more than 95% of monitored particles during our testing.

The TP4B features the same fully-sealed HEPA H13 filter as the Purifier Cool TP07, and most of the same features, for a fraction of the price. The main point of difference is you won't get the app and voice control with the TP4B, and for most people, that's not worth $100 (that said, if it is, the Dyson Purifier cool is 46% off at Amazon).

If you're in the market for an innovative, sleek appliance to improve the air quality inside your home, grab the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B for $299.99 at Amazon.

