Black Friday dehumidifiers on sale: See what's in stock and get a great deal

Black Friday dehumidifiers on sale are a great way to save some money on what can be an essential appliance for many. A dehumidifier is an appliance that takes moisture out of the air – and it can be a life-changing addition to a home, improving both your health and the fabric of your home.

Buying a dehumidifier, however, can be an expensive investment. Most dehumidifiers cost at least $200 and high end dehumidifiers can come in at more than $400. Before you resign yourself learning how to remove mold from your basement, though, the good news is you can often find dehumidifiers on sale.

It's important to deal with excess damp, and not just because it can cause odors in your house. If you have respiratory problems such as asthma or COPD, a dehumidifier may be beneficial as high humidity can cause breathing problems. In fact, dehumidifiers can help with snoring as well.

If you're prone to allergies, too much moisture in the air can be especially problematic. Dust mites, a common allergen, like to live in a damp atmosphere but struggle to thrive and multiply once the relative humidity falls below 50%. If you use a dehumidifier in a damp home, you can help to keep dust mites under control.

When there's a lot of moisture in the air, it also encourages the growth and spread of mold. Mold is bad news for your health - it can cause allergic reactions and can even produce potentially toxic substances (mycotoxins). Dehumidifiers help to stop the spread of mold.

What's more, by using a dehumidifier to reduce humidity, you will lessen the chances of sharing your home with creepy crawlies such as silverfish and cockroaches, which favor a damp environment.

Dehumidifier deals

, now $164.99 at Target Today's best deal on dehumidifiers Costway 24 pints dehumidifier – was $299.99 , now $164.99 at Target

Featuring a low noise level of 36dB, this dehumidifier from Costway is designed to remove 24 pints of moisture in the air per day and adjust humidity from 80% to 30%. Plus, it can work in areas up to 1,500 square feet.

, now $134.99 at Best Buy Honeywell Energy Star dehumidifier – was $179.99 , now $134.99 at Best Buy

This Smart dehumidifier from Honeywell features Wi-Fi and an energy star rating that ensures that you'll be using an energy-efficient model. It's suitable for rooms up to 1,000 square feet.

, now $239.98 at Walmart Pohl + Schmitt 50 pint dehumidifier – was $299.99 , now $239.98 at Walmart

Capable of removing up to 50 pints of water per day, this dehumidifier from Pohl + Schmitt has a lift–and–twist design that enables you to choose between its extended and nested form, enabling you to save space if you want to.

, now $199.99 at Best Buy Whirlpool 30 pint dehumidifier – was $239.99 , now $199.99 at Best Buy

This dehumidifier can work in spaces of up to 2,000 square feet and is designed to remove up to 30 pints of moisture from the air per day. It features an LED display, 3 fan speeds and an automatic shut-off function.

, now $242.99 at Best Buy Amana 48 pint dehumidifier – was $289.99 , now $242.99 at Best Buy

Capable of removing an impressive 48 pints of moisture from the air per day, this dehumidifier also features an adjustable humidistat, an LED display and a 24-hour on/off timer for ultimate ease of use.

Which dehumidifier is best for you?

The range of dehumidifiers on sale can be rather overwhelming so it's useful to know what features are available, and what distinguishes one model from the next.

The first place to start is with size. Think first about the size of the room which the dehumidifier will be in- dehumidifiers on sale are classified according to the size of the room or by pints, which refer to the number of pints of water they extract every 24 hours.

As a rough rule of thumb, a 30 pint model will work in a smaller space such as a closet or bedroom up to about 1500 sq. ft.. For a medium space (a living room or playroom up to around 3,000 sq. ft.), 50 pints would be sufficient. A larger space (a full sized basement up to 4,000 sq. ft.) would require a 70 pint model. The dimensions of the appliance itself may be a guiding factor for you, too, depending on how much space you have to put it in.

Some dehumidifiers require you to empty the tank manually, but you can also find models that drain continuously through a hose or tube (you need a drain, outlet or shower tray for it to drain into and may need to buy a hose separately). Some dehumidifiers are fitted with a pump, which saves you all the hard work. If you have to empty it manually, the size of the tank is an important factor as it will dictate how often you need to empty it - a big chore if you're having to trek down to the basement each time.

If energy efficiency is important to you because of your budget or planet-saving concerns, look for one with an energy star.

If you're going to keep it in a bedroom or living space, you may also need a dehumidifier that runs quietly. Finally, techy types might opt for a smart dehumidifier that can be controlled remotely via an app.

Honeywell TP50WK Energy Star Dehumidifier deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Honeywell TP50WK Energy Star Dehumidifier Best dehumidifier for energy efficiency Dimensions: 13.2 x 10.5 x 20.1" | Extraction rate: 50 pts / day | Tank capacity: 7 pints | Pump / drain: continuous drainage | Noise level: 50 dbA Energy star Adjustable humidity level Small collection tank Continuous drainage doesn't work for everyone

This dehumidifier may be mid-range in price, size and looks, but it excels in energy efficiency with a planet-friendly energy star. It runs pretty quietly, so would work well in a bedroom or living room - one reviewer said they kept checking it was still working as it was so silent (although a few complained it was louder than expected).

You can adjust the humidity, which is a useful feature if you live somewhere with fluctuations in humidity levels, and there's an easy-to-read display that enables you to see the humidity level without standing right next to it.

The main drawback is the size of the collection tank. Reviewers complain of having to empty the tank multiple times a day and there are some grumbles about the continuous flow tube, which ostensibly operates less than perfectly.

GE Dehumidifier APER50LZ deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

GE Dehumidifier APER50LZ Best dehumidifier with built-in pump Dimensions: 24 x 14.75 x 11.4" | Extraction rate: 50 pts/ day | Tank capacity: 15 pt | Pump / drain: Pump | Noise level: 47-51 dbA Pump Good tank capacity Generates heat Expensive

This is by no means the cheapest dehumidifier out there, but if you can find one on sale, it's worth snapping up. Its big advantage is the pump that saves you from running to and fro constantly emptying the tank. The 77% of reviewers who award it five stars (it rates an impressive 4.6 overall) find it efficient and greatly appreciate the pump function.

Most find it tolerably quiet and like the fact that the tank is a capacious 15 pints (particularly useful for those who can't connect the pump). There are occasional gripes about the pump's reliability, but most users are happy with it.

The main downside to this model is that it generates quite a lot of heat, which isn't great if you're using it during a steamy summer in high temperatures. It could be just the thing for a cold, clammy basement, though.

Frigidaire Gallery FGAC5044W1 deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Frigidaire Gallery FGAC5044W1 Best dehumidifier for tech-lovers Dimensions: 24.7 x 15.9 x 12.2" | Extraction rate: 50 pts / day | Tank capacity: 16.9 pints | Pump / drain: continuous drainage | Noise level: 47-51 dbA Smart technology Washable filter Connectivity can be patchy Hose not included

"Alexa, turn on the dehumidifier!" If you're fond of smart devices, this is the dehumidifier for you. Controlled via an app, Alexa or Google Assistant, you can switch it on and off and change the humidity settings, and you'll get an alert on your phone when the tank is full.

The voluminous tank holds 16.9 pints, and you can attach a pipe for continuous drainage. One user suggests that a garden hose is more sturdy than the Frigidaire one (which you have to buy separately - it would be nice if it were included), but most users are happy with it, and it scores 4.6 stars on Amazon. The washable filter is another popular feature.

There are a few niggles. It's worth checking that the system is compatible with your phone, and there are some complaints about connectivity - one user describes it as "smart most of the time". Overall, though, it is an efficient dehumidifier with features that add to its convenience.

LG Puricare 50-pint dehumidifier deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

LG Puricare 50-pint dehumidifier Best dehumidifier for safety features Dimensions: 26.2 x 16.8 x 12.8" | Extraction rate: 50 pts / day | Tank capacity: 13.3 pints | Pump / drain: continuous drainage | Noise level: 48-50 dbA Comprehensive safety features Energy star Expensive Hose not included

In the five years leading up to 2018, dehumidifiers caused more than 500 fires in the US (usually the result of overheating) and created $20 million of damage as a result. Although the risk of your dehumidifier catching fire is very small, if you want to be on the safe side opt for this dehumidifier, designed with safety in mind. It has a safety standby mode to prevent overheating, and its internal components are made of thermally resistant materials within a steel structure.

Beyond the safety elements, it's a pretty sleek-looking appliance that does its job efficiently (earning itself an energy star). It features a washable filter, shuts off automatically when the tank is full and has a clever humidity auto control.

It's certainly not cheap, so look out for dehumidifiers on sale, and it's disappointing that the drainage hose isn't included in the price. Like many dehumidifiers, it emits a fair amount of heat, but on the other hand it works well in lower temperatures. Some reviewers grumble a little about the heat and noise, but most are content - as one puts it, "Minimal noise, very efficient, has ability to use continuous drain, it's sleek and nice looking, it is very easy to remove and return the bucket that holds the water and it is easy to roll around. It is definitely worth the money!"

hOmeLabs 1,500 sq.ft dehumidifier deal

(Image credit: Amazon)

hOmeLabs 1,500 sq.ft dehumidifier Best dehumidifier on a budget Dimensions: 19.7 x 15.2 x 10.2" | Extraction rate: 22 pts / day | Tank capacity: 7.7 pints | Pump / drain: continuous drainage | Noise level: dbA not provided Good value Empty List Energy star Emits heat Some issues with continuous drainage

For a no-frills dehumidifier at a decent price, you can't go far wrong with this model (which comes in a variety of sizes). It has most of the features that you'll find in more expensive dehumidifiers, such as adjustable humidity settings, washable filter, automatic turn-off when the tank is full and optional continuous drainage (you have to provide your own hose). It's also portable, with wheels so you can move it around easily.

Although the manufacturers describe it as quiet, there's no official decibel rating. Customers' own decibel measurements vary wildly, so it's hard to say exactly how noisy it actually is. There are a few complaints about noise in the reviews but most customers agree that it runs pretty quietly.

This Amazon bestseller scores an unusually high 4.7 stars on Amazon and 80% of reviewers awarding it five stars. The most common complaint relates to the continuous drainage mechanism. Some customers have had issues with water pooling around the hose inlet and others with setting it at the right angle to let the water flow away (there's no pump). Others have had issues with leakage, and thread tape is recommended. The other main grumble is that, in common with many dehumidifiers, it emits a lot of heat. On the whole, though, reviewers are delighted by how well and efficiently it works. As one happy customer says, "For the first spring in 18 years my 120 year-old house doesn't smell musty when it rains!"