This Cyber Monday Nike deal will make your Christmas shopping easy

These Cyber Monday Nike deals are a great way to save a chunk of cash on new workout gear from this premium brand. Nike has currently slashed the prices of a plenty of its products on its official website, but you can also take the savings one step further with an additional 20% off select hoodies, fleeces, shoes and more with the discount code CYBER. You can input this code at checkout and turn a good saving into a great one.

With deals including 22% off the Women's Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 shoes to shaving a few extra dollars off the Men's Nike Defy All Day shoes, there's truly something for everyone. Nike is currently running discounts of up to 50%, but you can save an additional 20% with the code CYBER, so make sure to take a look now!

Whether you're in the market for a fresh pair of kicks, a new pair of running leggings or some updated workout gear, this Cyber Monday Nike deal could be just the ticket. Use the code CYBER to save an additional 20% on select Nike products.

Nike is one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world, with the infamous Nike tick synonymous with sporting excellence. Not only are Nike clothes and shoes stylish and comfortable, they're also known for assisting with performance – no matter whether you're slogging through a grueling HIIT workout, or you're stretching it out at your weekly yoga class.

Be aware that this extra 20% off doesn't apply to every product on the Nike site – just the select styles within this particular Cyber Monday sale. However, there are plenty of products to choose from, including training shoes, running shoes, leggings, sports bras, training shorts, hoodies, backpacks, fleeces and more.

Some of our favorite deals include 14% off the Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner full-zip hoodie for women – this takes the price down from $120 to just $102.97. With the 20% discount code CYBER applied the price comes down to just $82.38, which is a great saving on this warming windrunner hoodie.

Alternatively, the Nike Renew Run 2 men's road running shoes have been double–discounted from $90 to $85.97 – and then down to just $68.78 with the discount code applied.

No matter what type of deal you're looking for, there's sure to be a running shoe, hoodie or backpack that catches your eye. Make sure to take full advantage of this Cyber Monday Nike deal, as it will end on 30 November.

