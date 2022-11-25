The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH air purifier has hit a record low price for Black Friday

Save over $90 on clean air this Black Friday with the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH (opens in new tab), down to $132.90 at Amazon. This air purifier is top of the range, with a 4.7/5 star rating from almost 20,000 users who love its quiet, functional design and high tech features. In fact, our own testers rated it as one of the best air purifiers (opens in new tab), awarding it the title of "best budget air purifier".

The true HEPA filter in this fantastic air purifier captures 99.99% of 0.01-micron airborne pollutants such as dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens. This makes it an excellent choice for those who experience allergies or asthma. It also has a carbon filter for the effective removal of household odors. It's whisper quiet, producing only 24 dB of sound when running, making it suitable for a bedroom or even a nursery.

If the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH isn't for you, the Levoit Core 400 (another favorite with the Live Science team) is reduced by $33 on Amazon (opens in new tab)for Black Friday and the Dyson Cool Autoreact TP7A reduced by $150 dollars at Best Buy (opens in new tab). If none of these are right for you, we're updating our list of air purifiers on sale (opens in new tab) throughout the Black Friday event, to help you keep an eye out for more deals.

(opens in new tab) Coway Airmega AP-1512HH | Was $229.99 , Now $139.29 (opens in new tab) Save 39% on one of our favorite air purifiers, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH. This appliance features a four stage filtration system, consisting of a pre-filter, deodorization filter, true HEPA filter and vital ion, to capture up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. It also has a built in timer feature.

So, aside from the great savings, why should you buy the Coway Air Mega AP-1512HH this Black Friday? For starters, multiple filtration technologies mean that this air purifier stands head and shoulders above the rest. The High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) filter is top of the range and captures 99.99% of particles down to 0.01-microns in size. This is great if you want to get rid of common allergens such as pet dander, pollen and dust mite waste, which are all over 5 microns in size.

As well as the HEPA technology, this air purifier has odor control technology, with a carbon filter, perfect for getting rid of cooking smells, pet odors or the smell of smoke. You can control your AP-1512HH's fan manually with low, medium, and high settings.

The smart sensors gauge the quality of the air and the Auto Mode responds and adjusts the fan to filter the air as needed. When the air quality in the room remains purified for 30 minutes or more in Eco Mode, the fan will turn off to conserve energy, kicking on again when pollution is detected. The pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time with a brightly colored LED light that lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute of the day. You can turn off the light for sleeping.

It is designed to clean spaces up to 361 sq. ft. in 12.5 minutes or up to 874 sq. ft. in 30 minutes.

