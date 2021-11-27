Save 28% on a Circuit Fitness Deluxe Rowing Machine for Black Friday

If you’re looking for a fun, highly-effective full-body exercise but you’re not so keen on venturing out onto winter waters, we could have found the perfect Black Friday rowing machine deal for you.

The Circuit Fitness Deluxe Foldable Magnetic Rowing Machine is now selling for $232 at Amazon , a 28% reduction from its $322.71 regular price tag which means you’ll save an impressive $90.64. The Circuit Fitness Rowing Machine is designed to give you the best full-body workout that money can buy. The 11-pound flywheel uses a system of magnets to resist the pull from the handles. This not only makes it quieter but also smoother than other rowing machines, taking all of the strain off your joints for a continuously smooth feeling as you row.

It’s vital that any rowing machine you buy remains comfortable across a long workout. The Circuit Fitness Rowing Machine excels in comfort with a number of features. First, there’s the seat, which is reinforced with durable injection-molded foam to help you row easily and comfortably even over long workouts. The handlebars are foam-covered too, providing support and ensuring the handles don’t slip from your hands. The footrests are also reliable — with adjustable foot straps for improved grip and stability — and the device’s sturdy frame ensures you can row without wobbling.

The Circuit Fitness Rowing Machine offers you 8 levels of resistance, allowing you to adjust the strength of the flywheel’s pull for a more rigorous workout. This will enable you to target different parts of your body and increase your overall strength and stamina. All of these changes can be made by toggling a simple lever near your feet as you row, so you can change your workout intensity as you go.

The machine also comes fitted with an LCD Display that allows you to keep track of all your important workout vitals, such as speed, distance, time, calories burned, RPM, date, and temperature, along with heart rate if connected to a heart rate monitor chest strap.

The Circuit Fitness Deluxe Foldable Magnetic Rowing Machine also has a foldable design, enabling you to lift and tuck the 49-inch bar so that it is resting upwards. Wheels are attached to the bottom, so storing it away is thankfully the least strenuous aspect of using the machine. At this price and for its quality, this Black Friday rowing machine deal is among the best we’ve seen, so we fully recommend you grab it now while it’s available!

