'The Cartoon Guide to Physics': Quirky comic book is 35% off at Amazon

Comics can be a stellar way to get kids interested in reading and science. That's why Larry Gonick's "The Cartoon Guide to Physics" would be a fun and educational gift for your child or anyone curious about physics.

Though it won't replace kids' textbooks, this cartoon guide will engage you in some serious physics concepts, from electricity and magnetism to Einstein's theory of relativity and more. And you can snag a copy for 35% off at Amazon for Black Friday. The black-and-white comic drawings bring readers into the narrative of two main characters: Lucy, an astronaut, and her accident-prone sidekick Ringo. Good ole Galileo also makes an appearance, as he wonders whether a feather would fall slower than a brick in a vacuum. Surprisingly, as you may know, he finds that everything — regardless of mass — falls with the same acceleration.

The funny illustrations and silly tales should keep any scientist or non-scientist engaged. According to the jacket of the book, "If you think a negative charge is something that shows up on your credit-card bill — if you imagine that Ohm's law dictates how long to meditate — if you believe that Newtonian mechanics will fix your car, you need The Cartoon Guide to Physics to set you straight." Plus, at your next holiday party, you'll have plenty of interesting ideas to make your presence, shall we say, magnetic?

now $12.99 at Amazon The Cartoon Guide to Physics: was $19.99 now $12.99 at Amazon This physics cartoon is 224 pages filled with quirky, lighthearted comics and engaging prose. There is no age limit to this book, as it's for anyone curious about the world and how it works. Right now, the book is selling for 35% off the list price at Amazon.



More science comics

If you get through The Cartoon Guide to Physics with flying colors, keep that party train going and check out other Larry Gonick books, such as " The Cartoon History of the Modern World Part 1: From Columbus to the U.S. Constitution ," (also 30% off at Amazon) where you'll get a fun-filled look at everything that has shaped the world over the past 500 years, including the Industrial Revolution, American Revolution, Russian Revolution, the evolution of scientific thought, Communism, Fascism, Nazism, the Cold War, Globalization, and more.

You can also check out " The Cartoon Guide to Biology ," where Gonick, along with biologist Dave Wessner, reveal a hilarious take on the science of life.

now $15.79 at Amazon The Cartoon Guide to Genetics: was $19.99 now $15.79 at Amazon Get 21% off this genetics comic book by cartoonist Larry Gonick and microbiologist Mark Wheelis. The duo delivers a whimsical description of all things modern genetics, from ribosomes and peas (they're talking!) to Watson and Crick and spliced genes.

