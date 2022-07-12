Focus on 52% savings with this Bushnell binocular Amazon Prime Day deal

Let your view linger on this incredible binocular deal for Prime Day, but don't stay too long before it leaves the sale bin.

The already pocketbook-friendly Bushnell PowerView 2 10x25 binocular is on sale right now at Walmart for $34.99 (opens in new tab). At 52% off its usual affordable price, the Powerview 2 is part of a line we reviewed as powerful despite being inexpensive.

If you'd like this binocular for $5 cheaper without the accessories, go to Amazon (opens in new tab) for a $29 price point, on sale for 25% off the usual.

Making the price more incredible, the binocular comes as a bundle with a tactical flashlight, tactical pen set, a waterproof case primed to survive shocks, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

What we love about the entire binocular line is not only the magnification and aperture, but also its sturdy construction. It's not too heavy and should pack easily for you to head into the field for birdwatching or for skygazing.

A caveat that this set is not waterproof, and its optics are little less than more expensive brands, but for the price of a restaurant meal it's incredible value.

For that reason, you probably will want to consider this binocular for your children, so we've also included here our round-up of the best binoculars for kids and best telescopes for kids, which contain plenty of further suggestions.

Price is certainly a huge consideration these days for budget-friendly options, which is why we think this binocular will be very helpful for folks counting their coins. It provides an affordable way to get into astronomy, which tends to be bound by intimidatingly expensive options.

But do make sure to make the right choice for stargazing binoculars or nature binoculars when considering this pair. Often we recommend wide field views to get more context of a region, while zooming in requires higher magnification.

The Bushnell PowerView 2 10x25 binocular may require one of our best travel tripods to stay steady for long periods of time, as it prioritizes zooming over context, although we do like how lightweight it is. This means your arms shouldn't get too tired, but it's good to be prepared for long sessions so you don't startle the wildlife.

Happily there is a huge range of options in this same brand: it's available as 10x50, 10x25, 10x42, 12x50, 16x32 and a mighty 20x50. You should check out this page to get the full range of Bushnell deals, but if you'd like to take a quick scout around we have some other brands you can consider.

Popular entries for discount binoculars are also available at our Celestron binocular and telescope deals, or you can get the whole range at our binocular deals page.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Amazon Prime Day guide, or our guide to the best binoculars.

