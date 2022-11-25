Build, code, and play for 20% less with this Black Friday Lego deal on this Robot Inventor set

With the holiday season right around the corner, many parents are taking to the Black Friday sales to look for Christmas gifts for their kids, and we've found a great deal from LEGO that we think you'll love.

As part of their Mindstorms series, LEGO have reduced their 949-piece Robot Inventor by 20%, meaning it's now on sale for $287.99 (opens in new tab) in their Black Friday sale. It features 5 unique designs to build, plus fun coding and challenging activities to complete with the Robot Inventor App. You'll need to be quick though, as the Robot Inventor set is retiring soon — so take advantage of this offer before it's too late.

The Robot Inventor features 5 different designs you can create; kids will gain essential STEM skills from building a tough, walking guardian which blast fires missiles, punches and hammers through obstacles; a quirky helper who can dance and play drums; a robot for any task; an advanced quadruped and a sports fanatic who loves shooting hoops and playing ball. Kids can also come up with their own tech toy creations and share them with other robot fans on LEGO Life.

It comes with Mindstorm software and robot inventor app which has a very easy learning curve, but you can make it as simple or as complex as you'd like — a great set to teach kids about programming. It features an intelligent Hub, 4 Medium Motors, Color Sensor and Distance Sensor with a break-out interface. This kit is a great alternative to taking online coding courses, and offers more hands-on experience with instant feedback (and you get a cool robot).

It's reviewed very well by customers, with many stating that it's not too complicated to build and the app is very easy to follow with step-by-step instructions and you can easily test out your creations. The overall customer rating is 3.8/5 stars, with 71% of customers saying they would recommend this product.

