Board game deals 2022: Save on modern greats and family classics

While video games have grown in popularity over the last decade, it’d be fair to say there’s always a spot for board games in family cupboards around the globe. In a world where it’s increasingly possible to get people together again, that makes the best board game deals a must.

Whether it’s family classics like Monopoly and Scrabble, iconic options like Catan and its numerous expansions or relative newcomers like Exploding Kittens, there’s always something new to play for all sorts of occasions and with all kinds of company.

All of these board games can get pricey, though, so you’ll want to scour the web for the best deals. Luckily for you, we’ve done just that and rounded up the finest board game deals you can find right now.

Catan: Was $55 now $43.75 at Amazon

Save $11.25 - Catan puts players in control of their very own civilization and sets them out to explore a modular board to earn victory points. One of the reasons it’s so popular, even years after release, is that no two matches tend to play out the same, plus there are expansions to add (more on those in a moment).

Catan Board Game Extension: Was $30 now $26.31 at Amazon

Save $3.61 - As mentioned above, Catan offers a wealth of expansions to choose from but this one is as simple as they come – it adds the ability to play with up to six players without changing the core of the game. This isn't a huge saving, but every little helps.

Monopoly Animal Crossing: Was $27.99 now $16 at Amazon

Save $12 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons exploded onto the Nintendo Switch in February 2020, and the hugely popular island life sim also makes for an ideal version of Monopoly. Thankfully, you can save 43% on it right now at Amazon.

Jumanji Deluxe: Was $54.99 now $34.64 at Amazon

Save $20.35 - In the jungle you must wait, until the dice read five or eight. Whether you’re a fan of the original or the reboot movies, Jumanji is legendary. This Deluxe version offers sounds, riddles, and death-defying feats straight out of the movie’s board game.

Exploding Kittens Recipes for Disaster: Was $24.99 now $18.67 at Amazon

Save $6 - This new version of Exploding Kittens is like a greatest hits, pulling together the best of the base game and adding fresh spins on it. There’s even a cone of shame for one poor player to wear. Purfect!

Dark Souls The Board Game: Was $119.95 now $82.95 at Amazon
Save $34 - Dark Souls is known for its dark, mysterious lore and tough difficulty and the board game is no different. The set includes 27 highly detailed miniatures to really set the scene... that scene is you getting pummeled into mush - you've been warned.

Pandemic: Was $44.99 now $35.99 at Target

Save $9 - Pandemic is 20% off at Target, allowing 2 - 4 players to work together to prevent deadly disease outbreaks across the globe with problem-solving skills and teamwork. What a wild sci-fi concept!

Dune House Secrets: Was $45 now $22.34 at Amazon
Save $22.66: Inspired by 2021's cinematic blockbuster, Dune: House Secrets features a narrative-focused game where choices matter and you'll be tasked with fulfilling secret tasks behind other players' backs. It's currently 50% off at Amazon.

Game of Thrones Catan: Was $79.95 now $67.99 at Target
Save $12 - Yes, it's Catan again, but this time with a Westerosi twist. Join the Brotherhood of the Night's Watch and defend the Wall from Wildlings and working your way to the rank of Lord Commander.