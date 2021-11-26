Black Friday electric toothbrush deal: Save $60 on Sonicare

This is a great electric toothbrush for someone who's just starting to make the transition over from a manual toothbrush and wants to make sure they're going with a dependable brand and model. While it usually retails in the $100 range, the Sonicare Series 2 Plaque Control toothbrush is just $39.99 at Kohl's for Black Friday.

Sonicare electric toothbrushes often top the lists of oral hygiene appliances recommended by dentists. The Series 2 Plaque Control model has the basics you would expect, such as a two-minute timer and a standard “clean” mode. For those who are trying out an electric toothbrush for the first time, it has an “EasyStart” feature that ramps up the power level of the toothbrush over the first 14 uses so that you can get used to the change from a manual toothbrush. This Black Friday Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deal means you can save money if you purchase now.

Philips Sonicare Series 2 Plaque Control Rechargeable Toothbrush: $99.99 Philips Sonicare Series 2 Plaque Control Rechargeable Toothbrush: $99.99 $39.99 at Kohl's At just $39.99 (with the possibility of another $10 off through the mail-in rebate), this deal is a great way to snag a solid electric toothbrush at an affordable price. It's also a good gift idea for someone who's never used an electric toothbrush before.



As the name suggests, this brush is all about targeting plaque. Philips says this model “drives fluid deep between the teeth” to improve the overall cleaning experience, and they state that this brush removes seven times as much plaque as a manual toothbrush. It also has an angled brush head to help you clean those harder-to-reach back teeth. This model performs up to 62,000 brush movements per minute.

Reviewers often say that this is a product they grabbed as a replacement for older Sonicare brushes and that it lives up to the brand's reputation for quality and longevity. They also say this is a good starter model for kids, especially those who may be using an electric toothbrush for the first time.

This toothbrush is designed for both 110 and 220 voltage systems, so it's something you can throw in your suitcase for travel to other countries as well. A charge can last you two weeks or more. In terms of replacement heads, you can use any Sonicare click-on model with this brush — so if you already have additional brush heads from Sonicare at home, adding this model should be an easy swap.

You can also get ahead of the curve by snagging extra brush heads here now at Best Buy

