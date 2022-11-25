Look this way! Get 35% off the AmScope 120X-1200X Beginner Microscope this Black Friday

Black Friday might be here, but what do you gift a kid for Christmas who is curious about everything? A fun and fascinating microscope that will help them see the world a whole lot differently.

Coming with a hefty 35% off, the AmScope 120X-1200X Beginner Microscope could be just the thing. Usually priced at $54.99, you can pick up this budget yet brilliant offering for $35.59 on Amazon right now (opens in new tab).

No matter whether you’ve got a budding scientist on your hands, or a burgeoning biologist, we think this brilliant 52-piece learning tool, perfect for those aged 6 and above, will go down a treat come December 25. In fact, this scope tops our guide to the best microscopes for kids. So whether it's bacteria they're fascinated by, cells or insects — why not help your little learner discover tiny things in an enhanced size this Black Friday?

Whether your little one has used a microscope before (perhaps at school) or hasn't seen one until they tear open the box of this fantastic deal, this is a beginner-friendly option for all children. It's a durable and affordable piece of equipment and it comes with a carrying case. This way you can take it on trips with your kid and keep up their curiosity in nature and biology wherever you are.

Peering into the monocular viewing head it's possible to admire and investigate a variety of things up close, including, cells, brine shrimp, insects, leaves, fabric, bacteria, sample specimens, and more.



You may be wondering what's all included in this 52-piece set. Let's just say there is a lot to experiment with, such as a shrimp hatchery and various tools like slicers, slides, petri dishes and tweezers. It even comes with batteries so you needn't do a dreaded dash to the shops for your kid to start playing with their new device.

This discounted Amscope microscope and STEM set from Amazon is not one to be missed. The deal might not last through the weekend either, so we recommend adding it to your basket while it's still available for such an awesome price!

Coming with 120x, 240x, 300x, 480x, 600x, and 1200x magnifications, you can help little learners explore the world like never before and in 3D detail. The beginner kit includes: 1 shrimp hatchery, 1 specimen slicer, 5 prepared slides, 7 blank slides, 1 petri dish, and 7 slide covers so they can create their own specimens — all of which can be packed away when playtime is over.

The AmScope 120X-1200X Beginner Microscope comes as a complete kit. For the one-off discounted price, you get a 52-piece set complete with a neat brine shrimp experiment, and everything (and more) your little scientist in training needs to get discovering.

Along with a color filter wheel, there is also an LED light to help them light up their subject, cells or insects — all of which can be viewed under the microscope.