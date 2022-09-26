Amazon is offering up to 38% off these AmScope Microscopes for kids and students

While the majority of students may have already gone back to school or college, the back-to-school deals haven’t stopped coming so there is still time to snag some savings.

If you’re keen to get your youngsters into science with the best microscopes for kids, then Amazon has a pair of great deals to pique their curiosity. The retailer is offering an AmScope 120x-1200x Kids Beginner Microscope Set (opens in new tab) for just $33.99 – that’s an almost 40% saving!

It’s also offering a more advanced microscope, the AmScope M150C-I (opens in new tab) that’s ideal for college and university students, for $71.99. That is an almost 30% off from the original $99.99 price tag.

(opens in new tab) AmScope Kids Beginner Microscope Set - was $54.99 , now $33.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This beginner microscope set contains slides, a light, and a carrying case, and is almost 40% off.

(opens in new tab) AmScope M150C-I Microscope - was $99.99 , now $71.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This microscope offers up to 1000x magnification in a small package that’s ideal for college students.

While the AmScope Beginner Kit skews younger with its target audience, it still packs plenty of features. There are 120x, 240x, 300x, 480x, 600x, and 1200x magnifications, with full LEG illumination and a color filter wheel.

The microscope itself is made of plastic, making it easier for smaller hands to carry as it’s lighter. It is battery operated, so doesn’t need a power adapter when in use.

The AmScope M150C-I kit, on the other hand, is more solid in its construction, with an all-metal build. It can run off of batteries, but also includes a power supply for long term usage of the LED illumination system.

Its magnification settings are 40X, 100X, 250X, 400X, and 1000X, and it has a 360-degree monocular head, too. Fine focusing adjustments can be made using the knobs on the platform.

User reviews are positive for both microscope sets. Reviewers of the beginner set were impressed by the case and accuracy, although some noted the plastic construction of the microscope as a downside. The more advanced microscope noted the quality of the image and how easy it is to use, even for relative novices.

For more of the best microscopes for kids, be sure to check out our guide, or check out the best microscopes for students.