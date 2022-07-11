Save $137.00 on this GermGuardian AC5350B 4-in-1HEPA Filter Air Purifier this Amazon Prime Day

This sleek GermGuardian AC5350B 4-in-1 Air Purifier (opens in new tab) is currently a whopping 47% off for Amazon Prime Day, saving you a great $137.00. The GermGuardian boasts an H13 HEPA Filter, UV C light, pre filter and activated carbon filter. The ultra-quiet sleep mode comes with a programmable timer and helps you to breathe easier while getting a good night of sleep. It's multi-level air purification system works to neutralize influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with titanium dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds in the air.

The GermGuardian AC5350B 4 in 1 is just 9.06 x 27.56 x 6.69 inches and weighs 11lbs, with the power to clean a 810 sq ft room in an hour. For the best clean air results it is recommended that you change the filter (Filter C/FLT5000) every 6 to 8 months depending on use, but at $32 for a pack of two, these don't break the bank.

(opens in new tab) GermGuardian AC5350B 4-in-1 Air Purifier | Was $289.99, Now $152.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a H13 true HEPA filter GermGuardian Air Purifier removes 99.97% of allergens, dust, smoke, odor, pollen and pet dander. The pre filter traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles while extending the life of the HEPA filter, the activated charcoal filter helps reduce unwanted odors from pets, smoke, cooking fumes etc and the UV C light helps kill airborne viruses.



The GermGuardian AC5350B 4-in-1 has a UV-C light, which is highly effective at penetrating thin-walled germs like viruses and bacteria. The light alters the genetic structure of the germ, and they die, helping keep you and your family safe and healthy. The true HEPA Filter captures 99.97% of dust and allergens, such as household dust, pet dander, mold spores and plant pollens. This makes it a great option for those with allergies, asthma or other respiratory conditions. It also comes equipped with indicator lights that automatically blink when it’s time to replace the Filter or UV-C bulb

Weighing 11.1 pounds, this air purifier is portable and conveniently sized. It will suit any room and with it's sleek design and quiet-running sleep mode, it's even suitable for bedrooms and nurseries. It has 5 speeds, and the timer can be set up to 8 hours in advance, so you can set it to switch on before you come home from work.

It is also very highly rated on Amazon already, with a 4.7* rating and over 1,300 ratings and is Energy Star and Clean Air Delivery Rate tested, so you know you're getting good value for your money.

