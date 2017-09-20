Hurricane Maria Pummels Puerto Rico, 100% Without Power

This visible light image of Hurricane Maria was taken from NOAA's GOES East satellite on Sept. 20, 2017, at 10:45 a.m. EDT, just as the Category 4 hurricane was moving across Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Maria is battering the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico with sustained winds of up to 115 mph (185 km/h), knocking out power on the entire island, according to news reports.

As of 2 p.m. ET, the Category 3 hurricane was 15 miles (20 kilometers) west of Arecibo, Puerto Rico — home to the world's second-largest radio telescope — and about 95 miles (155 km) east of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Flooding and destruction to buildings and homes — roofs torn off houses and doors flying off their hinges — in Puerto Rico were reported by multiple news outlets. [In Photos: Hurricane Maria Seen from Space]

"This is total devastation," said Carlos Mercader, a spokesman for Puerto Rico's governor, as reported by CNN. "Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure, will not be the same. ... This is something of historic proportions."

An instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this thermal image of Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20, 2017, at 2:12 a.m. EDT, when the storm's eye was just east of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Credit: NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team The National Hurricane Center forecasts that the eye of the storm will move away from the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico this afternoon, before moving offshore of the coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday (Sept. 21). Then, it is expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos islands and the southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday, the NHC said.

Though downgraded to a Category 3 storm, Hurricane Maria was at Category 4 status when it made landfall in Puerto Rico — the first Category 4 hurricane to smack into Puerto Rico since 1932, according to news reports.

Seven people are reported dead in Dominica due to the then-Category-5 Hurricane Maria, which passed over the island nation of Dominica Tuesday night (Sept. 18). The island nation's prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit described the devastation in a series of Facebook posts, saying in one: "Initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far we have lost all [t]hat money can buy and replace. My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains."

Puerto Rico is still reeling from the wrath of Hurricane Irma, which battered the island's coastline with 30-foot-high (9 meters) waves earlier this month, downing power lines and trees.

As of 2 p.m. ET, hurricane-force winds extended 60 miles (95 km) from the eye of Hurricane Maria, while tropical-storm-force winds extended 150 miles (240 km) from the center, the NHC reported.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

U.S. and British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

Originally published on Live Science.