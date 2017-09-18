Hurricane Maria Takes Aim at Puerto Rico

A new major hurricane is barreling straight toward Puerto Rico, and it is getting stronger by the hour.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday (Sept. 18), Hurricane Maria, which rapidly strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120 mph (195 km/h), was just a few hours from many of the Caribbean islands that were heavily damaged during Hurricane Irma, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Forecasters predict that Maria will only get stronger over the next 48 hours.

The most recent forecast tracks predict Maria crossing directly over Puerto Rico starting around Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Evacuation orders have been called for four areas in Puerto Rico, ABC News reported. Currently, the NHC is predicting large storm surges between 6 and 9 feet (1.8 and 2.7 meters) on the island of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The hurricane is also expected to dump about 25 inches of rainfall in some isolated pockets of Puerto Rico. [Hurricane Season 2017 Guide]

Though Puerto Rico was slammed by Hurricane Irma, it dodged the worst potential impacts of the storm. Irma battered the coastline of Puerto Rico with 30-foot-high (9 m) waves and downed power lines and trees, but the eye of the storm missed the island nation.

Currently, hurricane-force winds extend 15 miles (30 km) from the eye of the storm, while tropical storm-force winds extend 125 miles (205 km) from the center, the NHC reported.

A hurricane warning is in effect for several islands in the Caribbean, including Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, Martinique, St. Lucia, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Another storm, Hurricane Jose, is currently lurking farther north in the Atlantic, and is currently projected to cause high tides and surf in areas of New England, according to the NHC.

Originally published on Live Science.