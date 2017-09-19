Credit: NOAA

Hurricane Maria developed into a Category 5 storm for a second time on Sept. 19, the morning after it made landfall over the Caribbean island of Dominica. The storm weakened to a Category 4 after making landfall but quickly regained strength once it moved back over the warm ocean water. This view of the hurricane was acquired by the GOES-16 satellite, which is operated by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).